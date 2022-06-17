Man arrested for impersonating a police officer, giving alcohol to teen

A man is in jail after claiming to be a U.S. Marshal, giving alcohol to a teen and harboring a runaway, according to Tulsa police.

Officers responded to a call on Thursday about an abduction that happened at an apartment complex near 31st and Mingo.

A woman told police that her 16-year-old daughter was in the apartment and ran away. She told them that she saw her daughter getting into a gold SUV at a nearby gas station that was now parked outside of the complex.

Authorities knocked on the apartment and talked with the suspect, Christopher Bartley. He claimed the teen was not there, but TPD later learned the girl was in the apartment at the time.

When speaking with her, the 16-year-old told police that she was staying with Bartley because he informed her that he used to be a Tulsa Police Officer and now is working as a U.S. Marshal. She also said Bartley often wore clothes resembling a law enforcement officer's uniform and gave her alcohol.

Bartley was arrested and taken into police custody. He is being held for multiple charges, including harboring a runaway juvenile and false impersonation of a peace officer.

Tulsa police confirm that Bartley never worked for TPD nor the U.S. Marshal Service.

