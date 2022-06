Ceal Barry wears her scars proudly. You don’t shatter that many glass ceilings without a few cuts along the way. “To be able to stay in one place a long time, you have to navigate a lot of landmines,” the iconic former CU Buffs women’s basketball coach said recently. “And when you’re fighting for equity as I have, you have a few bruises, let me tell you. I have a few scars. It hasn’t always been easy.”

BOULDER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO