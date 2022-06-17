City of Gary launches 'Operation Safe Zone'

GARY, IND. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- The city of Gary has launched a new safety initiative that allows police access to security cameras with permission.

Gary Mayor Jerome Prince calls the program “Operation Safe Zone.”

Businesses, schools, apartment buildings and homes can directly link their security cameras to the police department and officers can monitor the video in real-time.

Larry McKinley, a police Detective Captain with the Gary Police Department said “It’s a game-changer.”

"This will not only augment the efforts of our police officers, who work hard on a daily basis but certainly give our residents and our guests the reassurance that Gary, Indiana is a safe place."

The mayor said the goal is to get cameras all over the city linked to the system.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram