U.K.

Prince William and Kate lead carriage procession at Royal Ascot: Photos

By Alexandra Hurtado
 4 days ago

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made their first appearance at this year’s Royal Ascot on Friday. The couple led the royal procession on June 17 riding in the first carriage﻿ with the Hon. Arthur Vestey and his wife, Martha .

Kate looked characteristically stylish for the occasion wearing a polka dress by Alessandra Rich teamed with pumps and a black hat featuring white florals﻿. The mom of three completed her sophisticated look with her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana ’s diamond and pearl earrings.

Scroll to see photos of the Duke and Duchess from day four of Royal Ascot...

The royal couple rode in the first carriage with Arthur Vestey and his wife.

The Duchess looked pretty in a polka dot dress by Alessandra Rich.

The Duchess accessorized her dress with an elegant black hat and a dazzling pair of Princess Diana’s earrings.

Kate shared a laugh with her husband during the trophy ceremony.

Prince William is said to have worn his vintage Lock & Co. Silk Top Hat to the event.

Kate was seen laughing at the racecourse on June 17.

William’s cousin Peter Phillips and his girlfriend Lindsay Wallace were also in attendance. The couple rode in the second carriage on June 17.

Peter’s girlfriend was spotted with the Duchess of Cambridge at Ascot Racecourse.

