MARION CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Department says a juvenile has been found after an overnight search at Ride Out Falls in Marion County. On June 18, authorities with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an adult male and a juvenile male in Ride Out Falls. As authorities searched through the area, they were not able to find the missing people that night, but were able to search again on June 19 with more responders. When ALEA aviation got to the scene, both the adult and juvenile walked out of the woods to a nearby house, asking for an ambulance.

