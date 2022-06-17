ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haskell County, KS

At least 2,000 cattle die after extreme heat bakes Kansas

By Nexstar Media Wire, Hannah Adamson
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B9Rqb_0gED9Zuf00

HASKELL COUNTY, Kan. ( KSNW ) — At least 2,000 head of cattle died during the heat in southwest Kansas last weekend, an estimated $4 million loss.

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), extreme weather is to blame for the deaths .

“The combination of high temperatures, humidity and not a lot of wind made it difficult for the cows to stay cool,” Matt Lara, KDHE communications director, said.

The high temperature was 102 degrees in and around Garden City and Dodge City on Saturday and Sunday, according to KSN.

Dr. Miles Theurer, a veterinarian, works with 16 feed lots in Kansas, 10 of which were impacted by those extreme conditions.

Sweltering heat sent more than 700 people to North Carolina emergency rooms in less than 2 months

Dr. Theurer says that in his six-year career in the feed yard industry, he has never seen conditions like this that led to what he calls the perfect storm.

“I hope I never have to see anything like it again,” Dr. Theurer said. “Being out there with the crews, it’s very demoralizing.”

At several feed lots in Haskell County, crews worked nonstop to provide extra water tanks and bedding for livestock, prioritizing pens in need of the most care.

“The sad part was that most of these cattle were nearing the end point of near harvest,” Dr. Theurer said.

“Our normal death losses, on a typical, you know, month basis, we would be in that one to one-and-a-half percent range … we’re well above those numbers,” Justin Waggoner, a beef cattle specialist with Kansas State University Extension, said.

J. Tarpoff, a beef veterinarian with Kansas State University Research and Extension, said cattle will often acclimate to hot temperatures, but factors like humidity, diet, and even the color of their hide, can drastically change their ability to handle the heat.

“Each animal within a group or pen is not affected the same way,” he said. “Animals with higher body condition scores, or with darker hides, or finisher steers and heifers that are getting ready to go to harvest are at higher risk of heat stress.”

Tarpoff said ranchers and feedlot operators can do things to help cattle survive the heat.

“This all has to do with heat load,” he said. “The internal temperature of cattle will peak two hours after the hottest point of the day. So our strategy for keeping cows cool needs to be built around knowing that.”

He said cattle also produce heat about four to six hours after eating.

“So if we feed animals within the wrong period of time, we can actually increase their heat load because the heat of digestion and the heat from the environment are building on top of each other,” Tarpoff said. “We want to keep that from happening.”

According to the Kansas Livestock Association, the effects of this devastating blow to feed lots will not be felt by consumers.

“This will not create any kind of supply chain issues. They’re going to continue to see plenty of beef in their meat case. This should not create a pricing issue,” Scarlett Hagins with the Kansas Livestock Association (KLA) said.

Despite the rarity of events of this scale, Dr. Theurer says staying proactive is key.

“This was something from a weather event that, I mean, hasn’t happened in the, in this area, [that] I know of, [in] the last 60 years, and so, that’s how we have to think about that as well in the future,” Dr. Theurer said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

North Carolina is enjoying some of its best employment numbers since 2000

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – The unemployment rate in North Carolina – and the nation – continues to hold firm in the face of rising inflation and corresponding interest-rate increases, which sometimes can stall hiring. The state’s unemployment rate for May remained at what it was for April, at 3.4%, the NC Department of Commerce reported. […]
BUSINESS
FOX8 News

Interactive Map: Where refugees in North Carolina are arriving from

The Department of Homeland Security announced on Monday, May 9 that roughly 6,000 Ukrainian refugees were approved for temporary entry into the U.S. as part of a program designed to fast-track the admission of 100,000 people displaced by Russia’s war in Ukraine. While similar expedited processes have been used in the past, refugee admissions to the U.S. are typically […]
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
County
Haskell County, KS
City
Dodge City, KS
Local
Kansas Industry
Local
Kansas Business
FOX8 News

Clay Aiken’s NC home on market for less than 7 figures

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — “American Idol” runner-up Clay Aiken’s Raleigh home is now for sale, according to realtor.com. He bought the 4,277-square-foot, 3-bedroom, 3.5-bath home for $655,000 four years and is selling it for $980,000. You can check out photos of the home for sale here. Aiken, a Raleigh native, has released seven albums since […]
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

Texas top cop: Uvalde police response an ‘abject failure’

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Law enforcement authorities had enough officers on the scene of the Uvalde school massacre to have stopped the gunman three minutes after he entered the building, the Texas public safety chief testified Tuesday, pronouncing the police response an “abject failure.” Police officers with rifles instead stood and waited for over an […]
UVALDE, TX
FOX8 News

NC sports gambling advances in House as session winds down

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A late-session effort to authorize and regulate sports gambling in North Carolina is pressing forward in the state House. A divided House judiciary committee voted Tuesday for two bills. One is the exact same legislation that passed the Senate last August and the other makes edits to that proposal. This legislative […]
HOBBIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beef Cattle#Heat Stress#Extreme Weather#Livestock#Kdhe#Ksn
FOX8 News

Triad health officials get ready to administer COVID-19 vaccines to children

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has given the standing order for the administering of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines to protect children between the ages of six months to five years old from COVID-19.   The announcement comes 48 hours after the CDC approved the use […]
KIDS
FOX8 News

Billionaire MacKenzie Scott donates $8 million to North Carolina foster care, adoption agency

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, who uses her billions of dollars to provide support for hundreds of institutions, organizations and causes nationally, has provided money to the Children’s Home Society of NC. Scott, a novelist and former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, is giving $8 million to help Children’s Home Society of […]
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
FOX8 News

Tiger King’s ‘Doc’ Antle’s reported wife registers 2 new businesses at Myrtle Beach Safari’s address days after his arrest

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One of Tiger King’s Bhagavan “Doc” Antle’s reported wives has registered two businesses since Antle’s arrest earlier this month — both with addresses listed as Myrtle Beach Safari, which he owns. China York filed articles of organization with the South Carolina Secretary of State’s office for Vali Co LLC and […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
42K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy