Youngstown, OH

Suspected cockfighting ring found in Youngstown

By Robert McFerren
WFMJ.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJane MacMurchy of Animal Charity is asking for help after rescuing in 6 roosters from a suspected cockfighting ring in...

Mz. Mickki
4d ago

It’s been going on for a while, I’m not surprised, I know pit fights go on but have never witnessed it. Although animal cruelty is very serious and an insensitive issue, our focus should be on the innocent children and the gun violence in this town

Cam
4d ago

i think the dogs and the peoples dropping like flies are more important in this sad sad town. i can’t wait to leave this state

