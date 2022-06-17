Suspected cockfighting ring found in Youngstown
Jane MacMurchy of Animal Charity is asking for help after rescuing in 6 roosters from a suspected cockfighting ring in...www.wfmj.com
Jane MacMurchy of Animal Charity is asking for help after rescuing in 6 roosters from a suspected cockfighting ring in...www.wfmj.com
It’s been going on for a while, I’m not surprised, I know pit fights go on but have never witnessed it. Although animal cruelty is very serious and an insensitive issue, our focus should be on the innocent children and the gun violence in this town
i think the dogs and the peoples dropping like flies are more important in this sad sad town. i can’t wait to leave this state
Comments / 7