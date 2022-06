Kimberlydawn Wisdom, MD, a Detroit physician and executive, was honored with Stakeholder Health's first Dr. Ruth J. Temple Award. The award, named after the first Black female graduate of Loma Linda (Calif.) University, was presented to Dr. Wisdom, who is senior vice president of community health and equity and chief wellness and diversity officer at Detroit-based Henry Ford Health, according to a June 20 news release. The award is designed to recognize Dr. Wisdom's efforts to improve health for underserved communities.

DETROIT, MI ・ 9 HOURS AGO