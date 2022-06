(Ste. Genevieve County, MO) A man from French Village, 43 year old Buddy J. Lay, is recovering from serious injuries after he was involved in a motorcycle wreck Saturday night at 11 o'clock. in Ste. Genevieve County. According to reports from the Highway Patrol Lay headed east at 7050 Highway Y when the bike ran off the right side of the road and crashed into a rock wall. Lay was not wearing a helmet when the wreck took place. He flown to Mercy at St. Louis.

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO