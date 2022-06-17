Fife’s Furballs! Meet Diego!

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Joannes Aquatic Center is opening this afternoon for the first time in over two years. “Breaking news – Joannes Aquatic Center will be opening today at 2:00 p.m…To have our two largest facilities open, especially as another heat wave comes through, it’s really a great feeling knowing we can provide that service,” said Green Bay Parks Recreation Supervisor, Ann Moeller. ” They are currently training all of our new staff from 12-2 today…We are so excited to have Joannes open again. It’s been two long summers without that facility open.”

