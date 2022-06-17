ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Fife’s Furballs! Meet Diego!

By Fife
101 WIXX
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAvailable for adoption at Happily Ever After Animals Sanctuary in Green Bay! Also available on facebook here. This is Diego! Diego was rescued from down south, where many high-kill animal shelters euthanize dogs for...

wixx.com

wearegreenbay.com

Over 30 beagles surrendered to Wisconsin Humane Society

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – More than 30 dogs and puppies living in confined, unsanitary conditions in a breeding facility were recently given up and transferred to the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS). According to the WHS Green Bay Campus’ Facebook page, the Humane Society of the United States sent the beagles...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Our Town Two Rivers: Lucky Paws Pet Boutique

(WFRV) – Pets are members of the family so you want to trust their care to someone who is passionate about animals. Local 5 Live visited Lucky Paws Pet Boutique where everything from boarding to grooming to the selection in the shop, their love of pets is evident. Lucky...
TWO RIVERS, WI
whby.com

Bear sneaks into Crivitz house while family sleeps

CRIVITZ, Wis–A Crivitz family wakes up to a furry intruder. A young black bear made it inside home through an open kitchen window while the family was asleep Sunday night. They managed to trap the bear in the bathroom and call the D-N-R. Video shows a warden dragging the unhappy bear out of the house at the end of a catchloop. No one was hurt.
CRIVITZ, WI
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Lifestyle
WBAY Green Bay

Bear climbed into Crivitz home as family slept

CRIVITZ, Wis. (WBAY) - The intruder snuck in while most of the family was asleep. People say a small bear climbed in through their kitchen window of their home Sunday night. One person in the home was able to lock the bear in a bathroom. Video from Shane Geyger shows the bear being unwillingly removed from the home with a catch pole.
CRIVITZ, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Popular Outagamie County bar and banquet hall closing for good

SHIOCTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A local bar and banquet hall in Outagamie County is officially closed for business as of Tuesday. River Rail Bar & Banquet Hall in Shiocton wrote on Facebook its plans to shut down permanently, citing the owner’s retirement. A staple in the Shiocton community,...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
101 WIXX

Joannes Aquatic Center Opens as Heat Wave Rolls In

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Joannes Aquatic Center is opening this afternoon for the first time in over two years. “Breaking news – Joannes Aquatic Center will be opening today at 2:00 p.m…To have our two largest facilities open, especially as another heat wave comes through, it’s really a great feeling knowing we can provide that service,” said Green Bay Parks Recreation Supervisor, Ann Moeller. ” They are currently training all of our new staff from 12-2 today…We are so excited to have Joannes open again. It’s been two long summers without that facility open.”
GREEN BAY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin farmers work to keep cows cool in the heat

APPLETON, Wis.— Mark Petersen milked in the heat Monday as temperatures hit the mid-90s to start the week. The Appleton farmer runs a small family dairy farm. He said his cows need to be cool when the weather gets this hot. “Cows tolerate cold so much better than heat...
APPLETON, WI
#Furballs
wearegreenbay.com

What’s safe to eat, what’s not after power outage

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — With power restored to most people after the June 15 storms, you might be curious about what’s safe to eat and what’s not. “The idea is to have a thermometer at home. That’s the key portion,” said Liliana Ramirez Martinez. She’s a nutrition coordinator for FoodWIse.
101 WIXX

Heat Could Impact Strawberries as Picking Season Begins

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Strawberry picking season began this week at local farms, but the weather might have an impact on this year’s crop. Sunny Hill Farm in Green Bay invites people to pick their own strawberries from the patch, but with the current heat, it’s unclear exactly what this season could look like.
GREEN BAY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

New Rustic Road guide features 123 backroad trips throughout Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation and Gov. Tony Evers announced Friday that a new Rustic Road guide is available. The guide features 123 backroad trips through Wisconsin scenery. The newest route, Rustic Road 123, is northwest Winnebago County along Pioneer and Medina Junction roads. The route...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Several first responders around De Pere home

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials are investigating an incident near a home on the corner of Oconto Place and Ridgeway Drive. Action 2 News saw crime scene tape stopping traffic around the area just before 6 p.m. Witnesses said they saw several first responders, including an ambulance, De Pere...
DE PERE, WI
wtmj.com

Travel Wisconsin 6-18-22: Elkhart Lake

John is joined by Kathleen Eickhoff from Elkhart Lake Tourism, and they discuss Elkhart Lake’s restaurant options, including small plates, wine, lakeside dining, and more. Plus, the two discuss Elkhart Lake’s big attraction: Road America.
ELKHART LAKE, WI

