Hudson native Gary Porter, class of 1972, was awarded the 2021-2022 Alumni Loyalty Award by Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. The university said in a press release that Porter "is not only one of Drake’s most loyal supporters but the epitome of someone devoted to transforming lives and strengthening communities. Currently, Porter is a distinguished lecturer for the College of Business and Public Administration and a member of the CBPA National Advisory Council. He and his wife Melissa were instrumental in establishing and raising funds for multiple scholarships at Drake. Porter also led presentations in the online alumni learning series Back to Class throughout the pandemic."

