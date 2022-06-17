Oroville firefighters to be sworn in as CAL FIRE employees in July

(Glenn County, CA) – Glenn County authorities are looking for an arsonist who started a vegetation fire near Orland, by setting off a firework in a field last Thursday night. A press release says security footage in the area of County Road 9 & County Road FF show a vehicle “came to a complete stop in the roadway. An occupant in the vehicle threw an item into the field igniting the vegetation fire.”

GLENN COUNTY, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO