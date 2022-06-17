ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oroville, CA

Oroville firefighters to be sworn in as CAL FIRE employees in July

By Brandon Downs
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOROVILLE, Calif. - The City of Oroville firefighters who are becoming new CAL FIRE employees will be...

Officials Searching for Glenn County Arsonist

(Glenn County, CA) – Glenn County authorities are looking for an arsonist who started a vegetation fire near Orland, by setting off a firework in a field last Thursday night. A press release says security footage in the area of County Road 9 & County Road FF show a vehicle “came to a complete stop in the roadway. An occupant in the vehicle threw an item into the field igniting the vegetation fire.”
GLENN COUNTY, CA
Control burns to happen Tuesday night in Willows

WILLOWS, Calif. - The Willows Fire Department will be conducting a control burn on Tuesday evening if the weather permits. At about 5 p.m., a burn will begin in the area of the Gandy and Staley's Gas Station and along Highway 99W. Fire crews will burn brush and seasonal grass...
WILLOWS, CA
2 men arrested in Chico on cocaine charges

CHICO, Calif. - Two men were arrested following an investigation into the transportation and sales of cocaine, according to the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF). Agents served a search warrant on June 16 and found more than a pound of cocaine, $9,000 and other evidence indicating the sales of cocaine.
CHICO, CA
Chico Best Buy workers find holes in vans gas tanks

CHICO, Calif. - Best Buy workers say someone drilled holes into some Geek Squad vans to steal gasoline. It happened Tuesday morning at the Best Buy parking lot off Forest Avenue. Workers tell Action News Now their morning crew discovered 3/4 inch holes drilled into the tanks and gas spilled...
CHICO, CA
Water tower on Chico’s Cherry Street to come down

CHICO, Calif. - Cal Water says it will begin to remove the water storage tank on Cherry Street in Chico on Tuesday. The water tank was built in 1959 but has not been used since 2015. It was deemed to be a structural rink is a seismic activity happened. Cal...
CHICO, CA
The city of Chico will discuss a plan for crisis situations in shelters

CHIKO – The City Council of Chika will consider whether to approve a crisis plan for shelters in Chico for 2022, which describes how the city plans to address issues related to space for the homeless and enough accommodation to support. According to the related report on the agenda,...
CHICO, CA
Vegetation fire contained near Cohasset

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 8 A.M. UPDATE - Firefighters contained a vegetation fire near Cohasset on Monday afternoon, according to the CAL FIRE Butte County Unit. CAL FIRE says the fire was burning in the area of Musty Buck Road. The fire was about 20 feet by 20 feet and was burning at a slow rate of spread.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Deputies ID suspect wanted following chase that ended in Chico

CHICO, Calif. UPDATE 11:30 A.M. - Deputies have identified the suspect who took off on foot in a Chico neighborhood Monday morning. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for 27-year-old Drake Afflerbach following a crash at Eaton Road and Constitution Drive and an incident that took place on Saturday.
CHICO, CA
BE ON THE LOOKOUT: Shooting suspect on the run in Chico following chase

CHICO, Calif. — Butte County Sheriff's Deputies are searching for a man they say shot at a car on Cohasset Road Saturday and led deputies on a chase Monday. According to the Butte County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), two people told deputies that Drake Afflerbach, 27, Chico, shot at their vehicle while they were driving on Cohasset Road Saturday.
CHICO, CA
Residents, businesses allowed access on Highway 70 near areas of slides

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Highway 70 remains closed between Jarbo Gap and the Greenville Wye but access for residents and businesses is now allowed, according to Caltrans. Caltrans says residents and businesses can access the area from both sides of the closure but the highway is not open for cross traffic.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Man's Death Most Likely Suffocation in Recyling Truck

Marysville, California - June 18, 2022: On April 26, 2022, at approximately 1:52 p.m., Recology discovered a body in the. Marysville Material Recovery Facility located at 3001 N. Levee Road. Based on the position of the deceased, it appeared that the body was brought in by a cardboard recycling truck...
MARYSVILLE, CA
Woman arrested following residential burglary on Alder Street in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - Chico Police arrest woman for residential burglary in Chico on Sunday. At approximately noon on Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Alder Street in Chico after receiving a report of trespassing. The homeowner who had reported the trespassing told dispatch that a female had...
CHICO, CA
Man arrested for stealing landscaping work truck, trailer in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - A 38-year-old suspect was arrested in Chico after a report of a stolen vehicle at the Taco Bell on East Avenue on Monday, according to the Chico Police Department. Police said Jeffery Fagan was arrested after officers received a report from a landscape company that their work...
CHICO, CA
Man arrested in Nevada County for firearm-involved road rage

Nevada City, Calif. (KTXL) — CHP Grass Valley officers arrested a man after he allegedly brandished a firearm at other motorists along State Route 20 near Casci Road on Friday afternoon. Officers arrested David Lawrence Andersen, 59, after he entered the Nevada City/Grass Valley area and officers conducted a search of his vehicle, which resulted […]
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
Lake Oroville Community Update - June 17, 2022

In November and December 2020, a multi-agency task force comprised of the State Water Resources Control Board and Central Valley Regional Water Quality Control Board; Butte County Department of Public Works; California Department of Water Resources; California Department of Fish and Wildlife; California Department of Parks and Recreation; and Governor’s Office of Emergency Services came together as the ‘Watershed Working Group’ to address water quality concerns in the North Complex Wildfire burn area and downstream. In 2021, the burn area of the Dixie Wildfire was added for monitoring, and additional partner agencies were added to the working group.
OROVILLE, CA
Body found at a Marysville dump identified as Magalia man

MARYSVILLE, Calif. - A Magalia man has been identified after a body was found at the Recology Yuba-Sutter location in Marysville, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said Ron Lamp was found dead at the facility on North Levee Road before 2 p.m. on April 26. At the...
MARYSVILLE, CA

