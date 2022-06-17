Oroville firefighters to be sworn in as CAL FIRE employees in July

In November and December 2020, a multi-agency task force comprised of the State Water Resources Control Board and Central Valley Regional Water Quality Control Board; Butte County Department of Public Works; California Department of Water Resources; California Department of Fish and Wildlife; California Department of Parks and Recreation; and Governor’s Office of Emergency Services came together as the ‘Watershed Working Group’ to address water quality concerns in the North Complex Wildfire burn area and downstream. In 2021, the burn area of the Dixie Wildfire was added for monitoring, and additional partner agencies were added to the working group.
