KINGWOOD — Singing around the campfire, getting to meet and interact with new people, getting to see old friends. Children in Preston County who attend 4-H camp will be happy to hear that staying at camp is making a comeback this year. Preston County 4-H Camp was canceled in 2020 and was virtual in 2021 due to the pandemic, but not in 2022.

PRESTON COUNTY, WV ・ 4 HOURS AGO