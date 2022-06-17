Franklin Borough tables vote on Pride Month proclamation — again

The Franklin Borough Council tabled a resolution that would declare June as Pride Month for the second time this week.

In late May, the Pride proclamation resolution in front of the Council was not singled out, rather it was tabled along with a group of other items on the agenda including acknowledgment of letters and notices from other municipalities and school districts, routine reports from borough departments, and non-controversial resolutions.

At Tuesday's meeting, Councilwoman Rachel Heath asked for Resolution 2022-58, the Pride proclamation, to be separated from the group and be voted on separately.

Councilman Concetto Formica immediately moved to table it, which requires an immediate vote without comment or debate, according to the rules used for council meetings.

Borough Attorney John Ursin twice reminded Council members there was to be no debate before taking the vote.

Heath voted against tabling it and said: "I thought we were a community of inclusion." Councilman Gil Snyder voted with Heath not to table the resolution.

Formica voted to table it to the June 28 meeting along with council members Stephen Skellenger and John Postas. Not present at the meeting was the Council's sixth member Joseph Limon.

Snyder said he didn't have an issue with the proclamation, but would not vote to fly the Pride Flag, also known as the Rainbow Flag, at Borough Hall. He was told that the proclamation does not include any reference to the flag.

The Sussex County Board of Commissioners has also tabled a similar proclamation, but replaced it with one called "Freedom For All".

The county commissioners pulled the Pride Month resolution from the agenda at the first meeting in June and replaced it with the "Freedom For All" proclamation, which the board approved on June 8.

The county's proclamation was a re-written version of one circulated in late May as an alternative to the Pride Month one, which has been approved by several municipal governing bodies in the county as well as other county commissions and municipalities in the state and across the country.

This past week, Sparta illuminated the front of its Municipal Building in colored lights, and some high schools in the county have flown the Pride Flag.

In past years, Franklin has approved similar resolutions and proclamations without controversy or discussion.

Formica and Skellenger, who supported the motion to table, did not returned phone calls for comments.

LGBT Pride Month is observed in the United States to remember the Stonewall riots at the end of June 1969.

On the national level, presidents Bill Clinton, Barak Obama and Joe Biden have issued official proclamations for Pride Month. Former President Donald Trump issued a Tweet honoring the month in 2019.

The county commissioners' freedom proclamation read: "All individuals should be treated equally without regard to their race, gender, ethnicity, disability, religion, sexual preference, economic status or social status because of the freedoms enshrined in the Bill of Rights and protected by the Constitution."

The proclamation also declares that "no individual should live in fear or face violence or persecution for exercising their freedoms."

Deputy Commissioner Director Chris Carney said he wrote the proclamation, added the intent was "to bring people together," and said it wasn't political. People, he said, "are free to be whoever you want to be."

In 2022 the commissioners have approved proclamations for:

Human Trafficking Awareness Month

American Heart Month and Wear Red Day

Women’s History Month

The Importance of Girl Scouts to Today’s Girls

Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Take Down Tobacco National Day of Action

Child Abuse Prevention Month

Alcohol Awareness Month

National County Government Month

Mental Health Awareness Month

Nurses Week and Eagle Scout rankings

The commissioners had been asked in prior years to issue a June proclamation and a request to fly the Pride Flag on the county building. A county policy states only the American, New Jersey and POW/MIA flags are to be flown at the county office building.

One year, the LGBTQ group that asked for a Pride Month proclamation was told no as it had not provided the wording for it to the commissioners in time.

Zoe Heath, the founder and executive director of Sussex County Pride said the county celebration and rally was postponed from June 12 because of weather and has been rescheduled for July 17 at the Newton Green.

Editor's Note: This story has been corrected to reflect Snyder, not Postas, said he would not be OK to fly the Pride Flag.

