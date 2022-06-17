Enhanced security measures in place for Juneteenth Festivites in Buffalo

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - For the first time in two years, Juneteenth Festivities will be held in-person in the City of Buffalo following the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think it's gonna be a huge crowd. I think it's gonna be a tremendous turnout," said Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown during a media gathering on Friday. "There will be people from all across the country, all across Western New York, and probably internationally, as well, that will be at the Juneteenth [Festivities]. There will be elected officials from across the state that will be at Juneteenth. So it will be a good time, it will be a time of reflection, and I'm certainly encouraging every resident of Buffalo and Western New York that wants to come out to come out and celebrate Juneteenth."

2022 marks the 47th celebration of Juneteenth in the City of Buffalo, and it's widely considered to be one of largest observances of Juneteenth in the United States.

With the anticipated gathering of a larger crowd for Juneteenth Weekend on both Saturday and Sunday, Buffalo Police is already stepping up security measures to ensure the safety of all who come out to enjoy the festivities.

"I think what everybody can see is that we will be present. We always are, but we will be even more present," said Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia on Friday. "We've increased our staffing for this. There'll be things you see, there'll be things you don't see. I think what's an important note is this is a very historical, very important event, festival that's taking place this weekend. It always is every year."

Not only will this weekend be a celebration commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the U.S., it will also celebrate African-American culture.

Locally in Buffalo, it will also be a time to honor the lives of the 10 Black people who were killed in the racially motivated mass shooting at the Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Avenue back on May 14.

Despite the expected large crowds in Buffalo for the weekend's festivities, Commissioner Gramaglia encourages everyone to come out and take in an enjoyable weekend, while feeling safe and secure.

"This year, obviously, has taken a little different tone, and I want people to know, come out. Come out and celebrate, come out to the festival. Don't let hate win," Commissioner Gramaglia said. "We will be there, we will be there watching over. We will be there with you, standing alongside you, and we want people to come out and enjoy the festival for what it actually is."

If anyone happens to see something or encounter anything suspicious over the course of the weekend, Gramaglia says if you see something, say something to any officer on site.

"There'll be a police officer that if you see something that's kind of out of bounds, go up and approach one of the officers and let them know what you see," he said. "As I said, we'll have some components that you'll see, we'll have some components that you won't see, as well."

Gramaglia says the Police Department has put a lot of time into creating a well-documented plan for security purposes specifically for Juneteenth Weekend.

"Our Deputy Commissioner Al Wright has been very well-versed in this plan, as a prior assignment as the Chief of C District. He's very well-versed and in the planning for this. They've been working with Chief Lee and with our special events Captain," he explained. "We have a pretty robust plan, and, like I said, we increased our staffing. They've also increased the private security that will be out there. The Peacemakers, MVP, and on-and-on, a lot of the violence interrupters will be out there, as well."

"As Mayor, I've been looking at the public safety plans that the Police Department has been preparing for Juneteenth since 2006. I can tell you that this is the most robust public safety plan that I've ever seen during my time as Mayor of the City of Buffalo," Mayor Brown added. "I want to thank Commissioner Gramaglia, his management team, Deputy Commissioners Lark and Wright for the amount of time and thought that they have put into this plan. It's quite comprehensive. I'll be there. I'll be there with members of my family."

The Buffalo Police Department has also announced a number of street closings that will take place on Saturday for the Juneteenth Parade.

The closures will be in effect starting at 10:30 a.m. ET, which include:

- Genesee Street (from Rapin Street to Walden Avenue)

- Best Street (between Walden and Fillmore avenues)

- Fillmore Avenue (between Best and E. Utica streets)

All streets are expected to re-open by 2:30 p.m. ET.

Motorists should expect traffic congestion starting at 8:30 a.m. ET, as parade participants and floats are lined up in the area of Moselle and Genesee Streets, where the parade will start at 11 a.m. ET.

In addition to the weekend's festivities, Buffalo residents are reminded that Buffalo City Hall will be closed on Monday, June 20, for the official observation of the Juneteenth holiday.

The Mayor's Office also announced the dome of Buffalo City Hall and BuffaloLIT participants will be lit up in red, black and green, the colors of the Pan-African flag, through Monday to mark the Juneteenth holiday weekend.