TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's time to go for the Gold with Special Olympics Indiana 2022 Summer Games and we got an inside look at some of this year's events. This year more than 2,000 athletes from 56 delegations came from every corner of the state to show off their skills. From eight to 89 years old, it was a weekend of competition for all ages.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO