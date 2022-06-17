Antique iron on display

MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — The Madison Police Department says it arrested a man after an incident Sunday night. Authorities say officers were called to the 300 block of Northeast 2nd Street for an individual with a handgun around 8 p.m. The man was reportedly threatening someone with the gun.
A Sioux Falls man is facing charges in Lake County after rolling the vehicle he was driving and damaging some mailboxes early Wednesday morning. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office reports that just before 5:00 Wednesday morning, law enforcement found a 2006 Dodge Caravan with no driver present that had been northbound on South Dakota Highway 19 near the intersection with 237th Street and had rolled into the west ditch. The vehicle was unoccupied and nobody was around the vehicle. The initial investigation determined that the vehicle was traveling north, lost control and struck three mailboxes before going into the west ditch and rolling. The Sheriff’s Office searched the area, but did not find the driver of the van.
Cole Searing of Huron, who is the defending WISSOTA Late Model national champion, finished second in the $10,000-to-win feature Saturday during the Masters at Cedar Lake Speedway in New Richmond, Wis. Jimmy Mars of Menomonie, Wis., edged Searing for the top spot to cap the 3-day event, which attracted 41 late model drivers. Searing was sixth in the feature race on Thursday and 10th in Friday’s main event.
Effective: 2022-06-20 14:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-20 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Brown; Brule; Buffalo; Campbell; Charles Mix; Clark; Codington; Davison; Day; Deuel; Dewey; Douglas; Edmunds; Faulk; Grant; Gregory; Hamlin; Hand; Hanson; Hughes SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 395 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AURORA BEADLE BROWN BRULE BUFFALO CAMPBELL CHARLES MIX CLARK CODINGTON DAVISON DAY DEUEL DEWEY DOUGLAS EDMUNDS FAULK GRANT GREGORY HAMLIN HAND HANSON HUGHES HYDE JERAULD JONES KINGSBURY LYMAN MARSHALL MCPHERSON MINER POTTER ROBERTS SANBORN SPINK STANLEY SULLY WALWORTH
Effective: 2022-06-20 16:56:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-20 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brookings; Kingsbury; Lake; Moody The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Moody County in east central South Dakota Southeastern Kingsbury County in east central South Dakota Northeastern Lake County in east central South Dakota Southwestern Brookings County in east central South Dakota * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 556 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ramona, or 8 miles north of Madison, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Nunda around 605 PM CDT. Sinai around 615 PM CDT. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
HURON – The Huron Post 7 Junior Legion team split a doubleheader Thursday night at Memorial Stadium with Renner Post 307, winning the first game 5-0 before dropping the second by a score of 5-2. In the first game, Tigers pitcher Jack Pederson took over the game and didn’t let go. The lefty tossed an impressive complete-game shutout, going seven innings, working out of trouble a few times as he scattered eight hits, but only walking one Renner hitter and striking out eight.
MITCHELL, SD (June 20, 2022) – Avera is pleased to announce that Lindsay Weber will be the next president and CEO of the Avera St. Benedict Health Center. Rita Blasius, the current president and CEO, will retire on Aug. 31, and a plan will be implemented to ensure a smooth transition.
BROOKINGS – In the first day of the Cubby’s Bar and Grill Classic in Brookings, Huron’s 13U Teener team split a pair of games in pool play. In the first game, Huron defeated host Brookings Maroon by the score of 11-9. Brookings took the lead 7-6 in the bottom of the fifth inning, but Huron scored five in the top of the sixth and cut off a Brookings rally in the bottom of the inning to hold on for the victory.
