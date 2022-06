Gusty winds in mid- to late June damaged young crops in North Dakota and Minnesota, shearing off some of them and injuring the leaves of others. “I think the crops that got hurt the worst are our sugarbeets and pinto beans. They got sandblasted,” said Brad Brummond, North Dakota State University Agriculture Extension agent for Walsh County. “The beets took it especially hard. Typically when it blows , it doesn’t take out one beet here and one beet there. It takes out a patch.”

