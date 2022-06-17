ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Matt Barrie's on-air mistake ahead of College World Series irritates Texas A&M faithful

By Keith Farner
saturdaydownsouth.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatt Barrie wrapped up SportsCenter on Friday afternoon ahead of the College World Series on ESPN, and one of his final comments unfortunately caught the ears of Texas A&M fans and they didn’t appreciate it. “Coming up, top of the hour, man I love college baseball, the SEC...

www.saturdaydownsouth.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: College Baseball Fans Not Happy With ESPN's Mistake

During Friday's SportsCenter, Matt Barrie made a minor miscue while looking ahead to a College World Series matchup. Previewing a matchup between Texas A&M and Oklahoma, he referred to the Aggies as another state competitor also playing in Omaha, Nebraska. “Coming up, top of the hour, man I love college...
Larry Brown Sports

Oklahoma third base coach helps Notre Dame record out on weird play

Sunday’s College World Series game between Notre Dame and Oklahoma provided some memorable plays. Notre Dame got a fairly valuable accidental assist from Oklahoma third base coach Clay Van Hook during the fourth inning. Oklahoma was leading 2-0 and batting with two outs and a runner on first. Sooners outfielder John Spikerman attempted to go from first to third on a single to right field, but looked like he would be thrown out. However, the ball seemingly got knocked out of Jack Brannigan’s glove while the Fighting Irish infielder was trying to make the tag.
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
On3.com

Updated odds to win the 2022 College World Series

The first team has been eliminated from Omaha, as the Texas Longhorns were sent home out of the losers bracket in the College World Series on Sunday. Now, the odds to win the 2022 College World Series have been updated entering Monday’s slate of games, according to FanDuel. In...
OMAHA, NE
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Barrie
thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott gives unfortunate admission after Uvalde school shooting

The tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas resulting in the death of 19 children and two adults has shaken the country to its core. This unfortunate tragedy is the latest of a string of mass shootings in recent weeks, with the tragic shooting in Buffalo, New York occurring earlier this month.
UVALDE, TX
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College World Series#Texas A M#College Baseball#Sportscenter#Espn#Sec#Aggies#Sooners#Stanford#Auburn#The Associated Press#Cws
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Legendary Quarterback Troy Aikman

Legendary NFL quarterback Troy Aikman had a big offseason, moving from Fox Sports to ESPN. While Aikman got a huge deal from ESPN, he was also reportedly excited about his new work schedule. Aikman will now call Monday Night Football, leaving his weekends free. The legendary NFL quarterback has two children.
NFL
Lincoln Report

3 Outstanding Small Towns in Oklahoma

Oklahoma is a state full of hidden gems, and nowhere is this more apparent than in its small towns. Whether it's the gorgeous landscapes of the panhandle or the charming historic districts of Tulsa and Oklahoma City, there's a lot to explore in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
Sports
Stanford University
Sports
University of Oklahoma
CBS DFW

Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found unresponsive, police say

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A source from within the Cowboys organization told CBS 11 News that former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III was found unresponsive at his home in Frisco. Barber was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He played for the Cowboys for six seasons from 2005 through 2010, making the Pro Bowl in his third season in the league. He was a popular player among Cowboys fans, rushing for 975 yards in 2007, using a physical running style to score 24 touchdowns during a two year period. He spent his first six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Chicago Bears for the 2011 season.The older brother of Houston Texans safety Dominique Barber and the son of former New York Jets running back Marion Barber, Jr., he retired from the NFL at the age of 28 in 2012. Barber retired with 4,780 yards rushing and 53 touchdowns in his career.This is a breaking news story, please click back for updates. 
FRISCO, TX
The Spun

Look: Lane Kiffin Reacts To Peyton Manning College World Series Photo

Peyton Manning was enjoying a pleasant day of baseball before unexpectedly getting roasted. The Hall of Fame quarterback attended Saturday's College World Series showdown between Ole Miss and Auburn. During the game, the Charles Schwab Field crew had some fun at the University of Tennessee alum's expense by identifying him as "Eli Manning's brother" on the jumbotron.
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer Prediction

One college football analyst believes it will happen. 247Sports analyst Josh Pate thinks Meyer needs to coach. “There is no doubt in my mind — there is no fence-riding here — there is no doubt in my mind that Urban Meyer will be a college coach again one day,” Pate said. “I don’t know what year that is, but it’s not too far away. This guy is not complete without football. Urban Meyer, as long as he has been drawing breath on this Earth, he’s been involved with this game in some way. He has coached for years, and years and years now. He is only in his late-50s. Legacy means a lot to guys like this. If anyone in their right mind thinks the last thing Urban Meyer is going to let you remember about him is whatever we call what happened in Jacksonville last year, you’re crazy.”
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy