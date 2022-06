QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The East Valley is mourning the loss of a popular horse trick rider killed in a car crash nearly two weeks ago. Brian Bausch was not just a local celebrity, he was a national and world champion. He even auditioned for America’s Got Talent for his trick roper act. But those who really knew him will remember him for more than his tricks. “He did mounted shooting, he did racing, he did trick riding, roping and ranch roping. He was just so well rounded of a horseman,” said family friend Haley Portonova.

