ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

N64 Pokémon Snap releasing on Nintendo Switch next week

By Kyle Campbell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uCiw0_0gED3yQc00

Anyone that grew up with the Nintendo 64 undoubtedly remembers Pokémon Snap, and soon you can revisit this classic without digging out a two-decade-old console.

On Thursday, Nintendo announced that Pokémon Snap is coming to the Switch on June 24, 2022. It’s part of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack program, so you’ll need an active subscription to play which costs $49.99 annually. Kind of a steep ask, but there are other titles like Zelda: Majora’s Mask, Banjo Kazooie, and Mario Golf on the service too.

Pokémon Snap re-release trailer for yourself below. It hits the nostalgia funny bone hard. Now, all we need is Hey You, Pikachu to round out the weird Pokémon spinoffs.

There was a sequel called New Pokémon Snap, which came out in 2021. Though it’s not held in quite the same regard as its prequel. Then again, a photography game of this nature isn’t quite as novel when Pokémon GO is essentially the same thing. Time sure do change and all that.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Star Wars: KOTOR 2 for Nintendo Switch contains game-breaking bug

The Nintendo Switch version of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 came out earlier this month, but a game-breaking bug is making progression nigh-impossible. On Tuesday, Twitter user Daniel Moore told developer Aspyr that following the Basilisk Crash cutscene, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 on Switch cashes. This bug allegedly makes it so finishing the story is pretty unlikely. Aspyr acknowledged the issue on its support page but didn’t offer any sort of date for a patch. However, the team is “working on delivering the patch as soon as possible.” Another user claimed that after re-playing the section 14 times, they could finally progress.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Skate 4 reveal reportedly coming in July

After all these years, the Skate franchise might be getting a revival. A report by Try Hard Guides claims that Skate 4 might get an announcement next month. More to the point, a gameplay teaser of some sort. EA doesn’t have any kind of showcase scheduled that we know of yet, so take this with a grain of salt. As you always should with games industry rumors!
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

122K+
Followers
166K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy