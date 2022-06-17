ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonic Origins trailer shows off new game modes

By Kyle Campbell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PU6sW_0gED3jQx00

The wait for Sonic Origins is almost over, and a lot of worthwhile additions are coming in this collection.

On Thursday, Sega released a deep dive trailer detailing game modes in Sonic Origins. Every title in the collection, including Sonic The Hedgehog, Sonic The Hedgehog 2, Sonic CD, and Sonic 3 & Knuckles, will have anniversary and classic modes. The former supports modern widescreen resolutions and helpful boons like infinite continues, while the latter is for those looking for an old-school presentation.

Check out the latest Sonic Origins trailer for yourself below. It’s pretty impressive how well these games hold up even while in 4:3.

Hard to believe that the blue blur secretly wears a hedgehog suit. Apologies in advance for ruining your weekend – it’s quite a rabbit hole.

Sonic Origins will be available on June 23, 2022, for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, and Nintendo Switch.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

