Dubs Dynasty continues as Warriors beat Celtics to capture 2022 NBA title

Steph Curry is the coldest. When he knows it’s time, it’s time.

A man of many celebrations, all he had to do was tap his ring finger for the Boston crowd on Thursday night. A fourth NBA championship ring is coming to that crowded right hand. A right hand that changed a franchise. A right hand that changed the game.

DUBS WIN ANOTHER CHAMPIONSHIP!!!

Might have been midway through the third quarter, but Curry knew it was ring time. After knocking down his third straight 3-pointer it was inevitable. The Celtics put up a mighty fight, but couldn't stop the Dubs dynasty from rolling to another victory and another championship.

Steph Curry dropped 34 points, won Finals MVP and the Warriors took a 103-90 victory in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to continue their run of greatness. With about three minutes left, Steph hit ‘em with the patented night night celebration wearing the lucky Purple Playoff Shoes.

Curry couldn’t help but collapse on the floor in the final moments. After the final buzzer, he hugged his dad with his victory cigar.

"This one hits different for sure," Curry said.

What makes this one sweeter is that seemed so hard to predict.

Klay Thompson still toiled in rehab when the season started, three months out from making his magical return. The Warriors were bounced from the play-in game in 2021. They were the league’s worst team two seasons ago.

But the Warriors did it again. They’re back on the mountaintop.

"You get goosebumps just thinking about, you know, all those snapshots and episodes that we went through to get back here, individually, collectively," Curry said. "And that's why I said I think this championship hits different. That's why I have so many emotions, and still will, just because of what it took to get back here."

In 2015, they defied expectations and topped an injury-riddle Cleveland Cavaliers team to take the title. For their 2017-18 back-to-back they were an unstoppable force with Kevin Durant. In 2022, they overcame injuries and silenced all the doubters. It's hard to find a hole in the resume now.

"I just knew it," Klay Thompson said. "We've been here before and it was the same -- like déjà vu, same feelings."

