Nationwide, state education departments face a drastic shortage of K–12 teachers. Although the focus is on these last several years of stressful teaching during the pandemic, this decline in teachers and students desiring to enter teaching began several decades ago. Even without the upheaval caused by necessary and required social distancing, hybrid and fully online course delivery and thousands of missing students, the numbers of new teachers has been declining due to a wider range of measures that have taken away the professional authority of teachers. This decline in teachers varies by grade levels and by subject.

KANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO