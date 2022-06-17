ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

U.S. Open: Scottie Scheffler's golf equipment at The Country Club

By David Dusek
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EaDz4_0gED3SNU00
David Dusek/Golfweek

A complete list of the golf equipment Scottie Scheffler is using at The Country Club during the 2022 U.S. Open:

DRIVER: TaylorMade Stealth Plus+ (8 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 7X shaft.

FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade Stealth 3HL (16.5 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 8X shaft

IRONS: Srixon ZU85 (3-4), with Nippon Pro Modus3 Hybrid Tour X shaft, TaylorMade P-7TW (5-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts.

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (50, 56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts.

BALL: Titleist Pro V1

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron Special Select Timeless Tour prototype

GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet

We occasionally recommend interesting products, services, and gaming opportunities. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. Golfweek operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Will Zalatoris gives touching message to Matt Fitzpatrick’s father on 18th green after US Open finale

Will Zalatoris congratulated Matt Fitzpatrick’s father and paid tribute to his son after coming agonisingly close to victory at the US Open.Fitzpatrick made a par on the 18th green at Brookline and then watched as Zalatoris missed his birdie putt which would have forced a play-off. It was the Englishman’s first major title, won at the same Massachusetts course where he won the US Amateur title in 2013.Zalatoris was immediately commiserated by Fitzpatrick’s family including his brother Alex, who like Zalatoris played golf at Wake Forest University in North Carolina, and his father Russell, who embraced the 25-year-old American and...
GOLF
Golf.com

Two controversial US Open rulings tested the limits of golf’s rule book

The Rules of Golf, and the thousands of sub-rules and interpretations within them, are voluminous for a reason: On a 150-acre playing field just about anything can and does happen. On occasion, though, the laws of the golfing land alone are not enough to decide a ruling. Sometimes, a player’s...
GOLF
The Independent

Gary Player urges US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick to avoid ‘poison’ of modern-day coaching

Nine-time major winner Gary Player has urged new US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick not to change his game in the wake of his major breakthrough as others who have “can’t play any more”.The outspoken 86-year-old claims there are at least a dozen recent major winners who have no chance of being successful on the biggest stage again as they have been “poisoned” by modern-day coaching methods in an attempt to get to the next level.Player highlighted Bryson DeChambeau, who has been pushing the boundaries of distance off the tee, winning just once on the PGA Tour since his 2020...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Equipment#Taylormade Golf#Golf Ball#The Country Club#Fujikura Ventus Black 8x
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brooks Koepka is the latest boring golfer to reportedly leave for LIV Golf

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. The 2022 U.S. Open at Brookline Country Club was one of the greatest U.S. Opens in golf history that had a thrilling finish on a legendary course and it all instantly made us remember why we love this beautiful game so much.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Scottie Scheffler sets PGA Tour record for most money earned in a single season

Hard work pays off, quite literally for Scottie Scheffler. After finishing T-2 alongside Will Zalatoris at the 2022 U.S. Open, one shot behind champion Matt Fitzpatrick, Scheffler earned $1,557,687 to bring his total earnings on the season to a whopping $12,896,849 (not including bonuses), which set a new record for most official money earned in a PGA Tour season. Jordan Spieth had the previous record after earning $12,030,465 in the 2014-15 season.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

This video of Matt Fitzpatrick celebrating his U.S. Open win with his family is too good

Coming into the 2022 U.S. Open in Brookline, Ma., some thought Matt Fitzpatrick might have the chops to pull off the surprise and win the whole thing. When a bunch of the familiar suspects missed the cut, the door was open for someone like Fitzpatrick (+3000 to win the tournament beforehand with Tipico Sportsbook) and he started to seize the day. Fitzpatrick, who played in the final group on Sunday, tapped in for par on the 18th hole and then won the U.S. Open by a stroke after Will Zalatoris missed a birdie putt that would have sent it to a playoff.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Trevor Immelman to replace Nick Faldo as CBS Sports lead golf analyst beginning with 2023 PGA Tour season

It’s official. Trevor Immelman will replace Nick Faldo as lead golf analyst for CBS Sports beginning in 2023. Immelman, 42, was confirmed in a press release just hours after Faldo announced on social media that he would retire at the end of the PGA Tour’s regular season at the Wyndham Championship in August, the site of his PGA Tour debut as a player in 1979. Faldo, who turns 65 on July 18, had served as lead analyst for 16 years.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nick Faldo to retire after 16 years in booth with CBS and Golf Channel

Nick Faldo’s 16-year career as a golf commentator on CBS Sports is coming to an end. Faldo announced Tuesday that he’s stepping out of the booth, which he currently shares with Jim Nantz, and retiring. Faldo was last seen in the 18th tower for CBS at the RBC Canadian Open nine days ago, just ahead of the U.S. Open, and will be working this week at the Travelers Championship.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cole Hammer ready for PGA Tour debut as a pro after amateur career ended with title at Texas

Seven years ago at Chambers Bay in Seattle, Cole Hammer had one of the great coming out parties in golf. Not only did he qualify for the 2015 U.S. Open at age 15, the third youngest at 15 ever to do so, but he shot 77 in the first round and beat Tiger Woods by three strokes that day. With his boyish grin and precocious game, Hammer Time was born.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

122K+
Followers
166K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy