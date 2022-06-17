Yellowstone announces partial reopening as early as next week

Yellowstone National Park, which closed Monday because of historic flooding, could reopen on a limited basis as early as next week.

The park stated Friday in a news release that the West, South, and East entrances are slated for reopening – with unspecified modifications in place – and described the likelihood as “highly possible.”

The reopening of these entrances would allow access to the South Loop.

Critical repairs must be completed first, including one that involves a section of collapsed road south of Canyon Village. That construction is expected to be completed Monday.

The two northern entrances, where road washouts and slides were most prevalent, remain closed indefinitely.

Employee housing near the Yellowstone River. Photo: NPS

The park became inundated starting June 12, when unprecedented rainfall and melting snow caused mudslides, rockslides, and severe flooding.

Segments of roads washed out. Water and wastewater systems, power lines, and other critical infrastructure were severely damaged.

Rivers are still high, but water levels have dropped and weather conditions are favorable for a reopening the southern portion of the park, once critical repairs are completed.

Northeast Entrance Road. Photo: NPS

The park is researching a possible reservation system and other “appropriate visitor management” options to prevent overcrowding.

The National Park Service, meanwhile is researching what other portions of the park might reopen later in the season.

The NPS, over the past 96 hours, has worked with more than 1,000 partners in Yellowstone gateway communities, as well as counties and states, to assess damage and discuss strategies.

The park is asking visitors with trips planned for this season to continue to check the park website and social-media pages for updates. They should also check with local chambers of commerce, if appropriate.