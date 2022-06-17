PHOTOS: What do you think about this record, $60 million listing in Texas?

DALLAS (KDAF) — Another hot day is in store for Thursday in North Texas with some afternoon haze in the mix, here’s what you need to know from NWS Fort Worth. The center says it will be another seasonably hot day as the end of the work week nears with highs in the mid 90s to around 100. Saharan dust is set to contribute to some hazy skies with high clouds thinning throughout the day.

