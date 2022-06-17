ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOTOS: What do you think about this record, $60 million listing in Texas?

By Julianna Russ
HOUSTON (KXAN) — A record, $60 million listing on nine acres was put on the market in Houston on May 24. The listing...

CW33

Triple-digit temperatures in store for North Texas this week

DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texas is turning up the heat this week. According to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, that signature Texas heat is finally here, with temperatures getting up to more than 100 degrees, as well as elevated fire conditions. “Temperatures hit the triple digits areawide...
KDAF

Texas race for governor tightens up, new Quinnipiac poll shows

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s lead over challenger Beto O’Rourke has significantly decreased, according to a new Quinnipiac Unversity poll released Wednesday. The poll results showed that 48% of Texas voters supported Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, and 43% supported Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. In Quinnipiac’s December poll of the race, Abbott was up […]
CW33

Hazy day ahead in North Texas as work week nears its end; quick look at weekend forecast

DALLAS (KDAF) — Another hot day is in store for Thursday in North Texas with some afternoon haze in the mix, here’s what you need to know from NWS Fort Worth. The center says it will be another seasonably hot day as the end of the work week nears with highs in the mid 90s to around 100. Saharan dust is set to contribute to some hazy skies with high clouds thinning throughout the day.
KDAF

Joe Jonas stars in ‘Don’t Mess With Texas’ campaign

Joe Jonas, a musician and member of the Jonas Brothers, is encouraging people not to litter. The Texas native, originally from the Dallas area, is the newest face for the decades long "Don't Mess with Texas" campaign. Since the 80's, the Texas Department of Transportation's campaign has been educating Texans on ways to keep the state clean.
CW33

How hot is it going to get in North Texas this weekend?

DALLAS (KDAF) — Get ready for a hot weekend ahead in North Texas! The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth says the heat index should be top of mind on Saturday and Sunday. The center reports temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 90s ranging up to...
KDAF, virtual channel 33 (UHF digital channel 32), is a CW-affiliated television station licensed to Dallas, Texas, United States and serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. KDAF is owned by Irving-based Nexstar Media Group. KDAF’s studios are located off the John W. Carpenter Freeway (State Highway 183) in northwest Dallas, and its transmitter is located south of Belt Line Road in Cedar Hill.

