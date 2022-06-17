How a local company is using a major milestone to help kids

The foundation of every good night’s rest is a good mattress, and yet not everyone has this basic necessity. That's why, to celebrate its 100th anniversary of being in business in Northeast Ohio, White Dove Mattress donated 100 mattresses to the Cleveland Furniture Bank.

Made in Cleveland for Cleveland. It’s a legacy built by a man who wanted to provide people with a good night’s sleep.

“Started by my great-grandfather in 1922. Always been in Cleveland, always one factory, always run by some member of my family,” said Bruce Goodman, president of White Dove Mattress, located at 3201 Harvard Avenue.

The team at White Dove Mattress is constantly finding ways to innovate and evolve its products to better serve the community. It’s this approach, coupled with a desire to continue a familial legacy, that has kept this mattress company in business for 100 years.

“One hundred years is a long time, at least in my book,” Goodman said. “We thought it was a good opportunity to do something for the community, and since it's 100 years, we thought 100 beds would make sense.”

To commemorate this milestone, White Dove partnered with the Cleveland Future Bank’s Beds for Kids initiative, which provides beds to children throughout Northeast Ohio.

"We had participated with the furniture bank a few years ago, so we were aware of their Beds for Kids program, where they have beds specifically for young children that, it's terrible to think about in this world, don't have their own beds to sleep in," Goodman said.

Bridgette Pacholka | News 5 Cleveland. White Dove Mattress Company in Cleveland.

One hundred twin mattresses will be donated to the Cleveland Furniture Bank. They are also donating 100 box springs and 100-bed frames in addition to the 100 mattresses.

“We know how to make mattresses, but we don't know how to find the people that need them. They know how to find the people that need them, but they don't know how to make them. So, together, it's a win-win," Goodman said.

The giving is a great feeling.

“The smile on the faces of these kids when for some of them for the first time in their life they have their own bed...you know, as tough at the world may be all day long, at the end of the day they have their own space...to go to to get a good night's sleep," he said.

Approximately 40 employees volunteered their time to make the mattresses. It took about 6 to 7 hours to make them. Goodman said much of the material was donated by their suppliers, many of which are local companies.

"That's what we do for a living, we try to help people get a better night's sleep," Goodman said. "But the idea that people don't have their own bed is a scary thought. And being able to do just a small part in helping address that means a lot to all of us."

