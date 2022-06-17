ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

How a local company is using a major milestone to help kids

By Bridgette Pacholka
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dvh78_0gED1uy800

The foundation of every good night’s rest is a good mattress, and yet not everyone has this basic necessity. That's why, to celebrate its 100th anniversary of being in business in Northeast Ohio, White Dove Mattress donated 100 mattresses to the Cleveland Furniture Bank.

Made in Cleveland for Cleveland. It’s a legacy built by a man who wanted to provide people with a good night’s sleep.

“Started by my great-grandfather in 1922. Always been in Cleveland, always one factory, always run by some member of my family,” said Bruce Goodman, president of White Dove Mattress, located at 3201 Harvard Avenue.

The team at White Dove Mattress is constantly finding ways to innovate and evolve its products to better serve the community. It’s this approach, coupled with a desire to continue a familial legacy, that has kept this mattress company in business for 100 years.

“One hundred years is a long time, at least in my book,” Goodman said. “We thought it was a good opportunity to do something for the community, and since it's 100 years, we thought 100 beds would make sense.”

To commemorate this milestone, White Dove partnered with the Cleveland Future Bank’s Beds for Kids initiative, which provides beds to children throughout Northeast Ohio.

"We had participated with the furniture bank a few years ago, so we were aware of their Beds for Kids program, where they have beds specifically for young children that, it's terrible to think about in this world, don't have their own beds to sleep in," Goodman said.

Bridgette Pacholka | News 5 Cleveland.
White Dove Mattress Company in Cleveland.

One hundred twin mattresses will be donated to the Cleveland Furniture Bank. They are also donating 100 box springs and 100-bed frames in addition to the 100 mattresses.

“We know how to make mattresses, but we don't know how to find the people that need them. They know how to find the people that need them, but they don't know how to make them. So, together, it's a win-win," Goodman said.

The giving is a great feeling.

“The smile on the faces of these kids when for some of them for the first time in their life they have their own bed...you know, as tough at the world may be all day long, at the end of the day they have their own space...to go to to get a good night's sleep," he said.

Bridgette Pacholka | News 5 Cleveland.
White Dove Mattress Company in Cleveland.

Approximately 40 employees volunteered their time to make the mattresses. It took about 6 to 7 hours to make them. Goodman said much of the material was donated by their suppliers, many of which are local companies.

"That's what we do for a living, we try to help people get a better night's sleep," Goodman said. "But the idea that people don't have their own bed is a scary thought. And being able to do just a small part in helping address that means a lot to all of us."

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

‘Rocking the RV Life’: Underwear-changing moments

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Traveling and camping is not just about buying an RV and hitting the road. On this week’s Rockin the RV Life podcast, Jeff and Patti Kinzbach talk with veteran RVer Dave Johnson about his many experiences, including some underwear-changing moments with his trailer. Johnson and his wife Joanne have been through a lot, including fires, bears, bison and more.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Society
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Samantha Somogyi and Kevin Hurtuk

Samantha Somogyi of Cleveland married Kevin Hurtuk of Youngstown, May 29 in a beautiful outdoor ceremony in the pavilion at Glen Eagle Golf Course in Twinsburg. The bride's parents are Karen Rosewater or Highland Heights and David Somogyi of Solon.The groom's parents are Michael and Martha Hurtuk of Youngstown. The bride's grandparents are Frank and Dorothy Somogyi of Solon and Illene Rosewater and the late Richard Rosewater of Mayfield Heights. Rabbi Robert Nosanchuk of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple officiated.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Furniture#Mattress Company#Youtube Tv#Charity#White Dove Mattress#3201 Harvard Avenue#The Furniture Bank
clevelandmagazine.com

Where To Watch Jazz in Cleveland

These three jazz clubs are the spots to bop in Northeast Ohio. While there aren’t as many options for a jazz-infused night on the town as there once were –– Nighttown remains closed and we lost The House of Swing to the pandemic –– Cleveland still boasts a few good options for a great night of cocktails and blaring horns.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Amazon
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Here’s how to skip the line at Ohio BMV

CLEVELAND (WJW) — There’s no more need to take a number and wait in line at the BMV to renew your car’s registration and license plate tags. The Ohio BMV Express kiosks, launched in October 2021, are a self-service way to quickly renew your vehicle registration, taking an average of less than two minutes to […]
CLEVELAND, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

42K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy