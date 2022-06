Hi, this is Rob Bloxom with this week’s report from the Capitol. I am going to concentrate on items that emerged from the budget conferee committee that pertains to the 100th District. I put in an amendment for a Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) study for a gas pipeline for the Eastern Shore which was successful. It is $200,000 to study the viability and explore business contracts to support the construction of a natural gas mainline into Accomack County. The sewer extension was included in Governor Northam’s budget, but we made some adjustments to the award amount and increased the coverage area. The towns of Exmore and Wachapreague received the amount that would be needed to connect to the sewer line of Hampton Roads Sanitation District (HRSD). I also requested the funds include Accomac and Parksley. These extensions are designed to connect commercial users in the towns and along the path of the pipe. This infrastructure is crucial for new development. All in all, the state’s investment towards the central sewer will be $11.9 million dollars to supplement the $25 million the HRSD is investing.

ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA ・ 17 HOURS AGO