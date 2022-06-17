ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, FL

Man, 18, who shot at deputies arrested in Monticello, says Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office

By Christopher Cann, Tallahassee Democrat
 4 days ago

Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man who they say shot at law enforcement officers Thursday afternoon in Monticello.

The incident occurred at a house on Chestnut Street, just off Highway 90 North, at approximately 2:55 p.m., said Jefferson County Sheriff Mac McNeil.

When deputies and officers from the Monticello Police Department arrived "to make contact with persons of interest in several felony cases," the group fled the scene, according to a summary of the incident by JCSO.

Then, one person fired multiple shots at a JCSO unmarked car with two deputies inside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31DWAr_0gED1Wyo00

One bullet struck the driver's side window of the patrol car and, while neither deputy was hit, they received minor injuries from broken glass, according to the JCSO narrative.

Within a few minutes of the shooting, Devonte Hawkins, 18, was found and arrested on two counts of attempted murder.

Then, multiple law enforcement agencies stepped in to help JCSO set up a perimeter covering the northeast section of Monticello. The Florida Highway Patrol deployed a tracking K-9 as well as a drone.

Several of the individuals who ran from the scene were later found and interviewed by detectives and an investigator with the 2nd Judicial State Attorney’s Office, the narrative said.

One of them, Trayrion Brown, 18, was arrested by the Monticello Police Department on charges of written terroristic threats of mass shooting and violation of probation.

“I would like to personally thank all of the agencies who assisted with this incident and all of the agencies from the surrounding counties who called to offer whatever help we needed," said Sheriff Mac McNeil. "We especially appreciate this community’s outpouring of support and their support of law enforcement as a whole.”

Coverage of recent crime:

This is the latest case in the Big Bend region that's involved violence toward law enforcement officers.

On Tuesday, Leon County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a man who is accused of stabbing his mother and attempting to ram his car into a deputy's cruiser.

Back story: LCSO: Man arrested after stabbing mother, attempting to ram vehicle into on-duty deputy's car

In an interview with police, the arrestee said he intended to "kill a deputy," according to court records.

A week before, a man was arrested after he caused a head-on collision that killed Tallahassee Police Department Officer Christopher Fariello.

Back story: Hundreds mourn Christopher Fariello, TPD Officer killed last week

Contact Christopher Cann at ccann@tallahassee.com and follow @ChrisCannFL on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Man, 18, who shot at deputies arrested in Monticello, says Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office

