Record number of fathers used NY family leave program in 2021: Hochul

By Rabia Gursoy
1010WINS
1010WINS
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A record number of workers used New York state’s landmark paid family leave program to spend time with their children and care for ill family members in 2021, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday, ahead of Father's Day.

An interactive database was released and shows that in the first four years of the program, the overall rates of men taking paid paternity leave has increased every year. Paid family leave usage is highest with low- and moderate-wage workers.

"No one should have to choose between caring for a loved one and a paycheck, and today's findings demonstrate how critical paid family leave is, especially for working-class New Yorkers," Hochul said. "This Father's Day, I am especially heartened to see that men have so enthusiastically taken advantage of this benefit to care for and bond with their children and that more of them are using paid family leave every year."

In 2016, only 13% of workers nationwide had paid family leave. Since the enactment of the law providing paid family leave in New York to over 7.5 million workers, more than 540,000 family leave claims have been paid since the start of the program, with a record high of 146,708 claims in 2021.

The benefit—most often used by parents to take time to care for and bond with a newly born, adopted, or fostered child—had over 83,500 claims in 2018; 101,700 in 2019; 98,700 in 2020; and 105,900 in 2021.

“The state's paid family leave program is critical to ensuring the financial stability of all New Yorkers, ensuring workers can take time off without negative consequences like losing a job or a substantial amount of income,” Adrienne A. Harris, head of the Department of Financial Services, said.

The average time-off taken has drastically increased each year from 5.5 weeks in 2018 to 7.7 weeks in 2021, according to the data.

Hochul signed legislation last year expanding the benefit to allow New Yorkers to take paid time to care for a seriously ill sibling.

The new benefit will take effect in 2023.

