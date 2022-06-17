ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Alan Cohn joins crowded Democratic field in U.S. House District 15 race

By The Ledger
 4 days ago
Alan Cohn, who ran unsuccessfully in the same district two years ago, has joined the Democratic field in the U.S. House District 15 race.

Cohn, a Tampa resident and former TV news reporter, filed to run Wednesday, according to Federal Election Commission records. Friday was the deadline for candidates to qualify to be on the ballot.

Cohn joins six other Democrats running in the district, which covers northwest Polk County, including part of Lakeland, and parts of Hillsborough and Pasco counties. Five Republican are also running — including state Sen. Kelli Stargel and Demetries Grimes, both of Lakeland — as well as two candidates with no party affiliation.

Cohn won the Democratic nomination for District 15 in 2020 and ran against Republican Scott Franklin in the general election. Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Legislature redrew district boundaries this year, and Franklin is now running in District 18.

