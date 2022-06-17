ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Why Shares of Lemonade Popped 5.5% Higher Today

By Nicholas Rossolillo
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

What happened

Shares of insurance start-up Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) were up 5.5% today as of 1:35 p.m. ET. It's a small shred of reprieve after yet another brutal week. The stock briefly plumbed all-time lows the day after the U.S. Federal Reserve increased its short-term interest rate by 0.75%, the biggest one-time increase since the mid-1990s.

As a reminder, higher interest rates decrease the present value of risk assets like stocks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cQ5XS_0gED1MOm00

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Stocks like Lemonade are particularly susceptible to extreme turbulence during periods of economic uncertainty. Though this company is quickly growing its number of insured, its ability to manage claims in an efficient manner remains a hot debate. As a result, Lemonade loses money. With interest rates rising and excess liquidity in the economy being mopped up by the Fed right now, Lemonade is an out-of-favor stock.

It's been extremely tough going as a result. Lemonade shares are down 59% so far in 2022 alone.

Now what

Would-be investors (and present shareholders) of Lemonade need to weigh the positives of this business versus the very real risks. Lemonade is rolling out new insurance products and picking up lots of new customers, and as a result its in-force premium was up 66% year over year in Q1 2022. The pending acquisition of Metromile could also drastically speed up the rollout of car insurance. Lemonade had $827 million in unrestricted cash and investments on hand.

However, losses continue to be a real cause for concern. The loss ratio of 90% in Q1 was again well above the target range of 75% , leading to doubt that the start-up's software technology is up to the task of managing insurance risk and collecting adequate premiums from its insured base. Management insists this metric will improve with time as Lemonade gets larger, but such developments take time.

In the meantime, continue to treat Lemonade as a high-risk, potentially high-reward insurance stock . Keep any investment very small accordingly.

10 stocks we like better than Lemonade, Inc.
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Lemonade, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

Nicholas Rossolillo has positions in Lemonade, Inc. His clients may have positions in the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Lemonade, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Premiums#Car Insurance#Lemonade Lrb#The U S Federal Reserve#Fed#Metromile
Richard Scott

Stimulus check update: $4,200 per kid could hit American parents' bank accounts.

Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Residents of the United States are facing a major financial strain because the country recently faced a historic spike in inflation. Many people are struggling financially due to the historic rise in gas prices, increasing prices of groceries, and the surge in the cost of day-to-day things.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
197K+
Followers
95K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy