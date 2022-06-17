ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haines City, FL

Horace West, former Haines City commissioner and mayor, enters Florida House 51 race

By Gary White, The Ledger
 4 days ago
Former Haines City Mayor and City Commissioner Horace West has filed to run for the state House of Representatives.

West is running as a Democrat in District 51, according to a candidate list on the Florida Division of Elections website. He joins two Republicans in the race, state Rep. Josie Tomkow of Polk City and Bill Olson of Davenport.

Qualifying for legislative races ended Friday at noon.

Tomkow currently serves in District 39. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Legislature redrew district maps this year as required every 10 years in response to the U.S. Census report.

Previously:Bill Olson leaves U.S. House race to challenge Rep. Josie Tomkow in the Florida House

Florida House 50:Democrat Veysel Dokur joins race

US House District 15:Jay Collins leaves crowded race, will run for Florida Senate instead

The new District 51 encompasses northern Polk County, east of the Polk Parkway, extending south to Auburndale and including Haines City.

West served on the Haines City Commission for 20 years and opted not to run again this year. His brother, Morris West, remains on the commission.

Horace West could not be reached for comment.

Olson had been a candidate for the U.S. House in District 9 but switched his candidacy to the Florida House last week. Tomkow is seeking a third term in the state House.

West is one of four Democrats running for the six Polk County legislative seats.

