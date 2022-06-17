ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Cullman Tribune

Wallace State’s Center for Career and Workforce Development & Reliance Worldwide Corporation launch Tool Maker Registered Apprenticeship

By Russell Moore WSCC
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 4 days ago

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Wallace State Community College’s Center for Career and Workforce Development and the Machine Tool Technology Department have partnered with Reliance Worldwide Corporation (RWC) to launch a Tool Maker Registered Apprenticeship program.

The apprenticeship program provides apprentices with two years of paid experience at Reliance Worldwide Corporation’s facility in Cullman, while also completing their AAS degree at Wallace State with a focus in Tool & Die. The apprenticeship program is competency-based, giving participants the opportunity to earn more wages while completing tasks. Additional coursework in Electronics Technology is included, and apprentices can earn multiple industry recognized certifications.

“This is a great opportunity for individuals to be enrolled in school and work at the same time in their field. They are assigned mentors and receive on-the-job training in addition to a last-dollar scholarship, meaning all tuition, books and tools are paid for,” said Christina Holmes, Wallace State’s Apprenticeship and Work-Based Learning coordinator. “We’re super pumped that businesses and industries continue to invest in Wallace State through apprenticeship opportunities.”

Reliance Worldwide Corporation, which serves more than 60 countries, has a 300,000-square-foot distribution facility in Cullman and develops safe, sustainable and efficient water control and plumbing solutions for domestic, commercial and industrial applications, including producing the SharkBite fittings locally.

Maintenance Manager Oneal Swann was among the RWC employees to attend the launch and is the lead mentor for the apprentices.

“It’s exciting to see students who are passionate about our trade walk through the doors. This is where it’s at. You learn this, get good at it and you can basically go anywhere you want. We want you to stay at RWC, but with 10 years of solid experience, you’ll be able to write your ticket to wherever,” Swann said. “If you’re dedicated, you can make a good living for yourself and family.”

Wallace State’s Dean of Applied Technologies Wes Rakestraw added, “Reliance Worldwide Corporation is a great, local company with a wonderful work environment. It’s a fantastic place to learn a skill and build a career. No matter the ultimate destination, one thing about a registered apprenticeship is the competency and skills earned follow you for life.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47zi9A_0gED1KdK00
    Jason Cook discusses his path to RWC with Wallace State’s Machine Tool Technology students. (Photo courtesy of WSCC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JOAAz_0gED1KdK00
    Reliance Worldwide Corporation’s Oneal Swann addresses potential apprentices within the Wallace State Machine Tool Technology program. (Photo courtesy of WSCC)

Wallace State and RWC have previously formed a partnership through the North Central Alabama Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education (F.A.M.E.) program which provides work-based learning opportunities for students as an Advanced Manufacturing Technician.

As a Tool Maker apprentice at RWC, duties include building new dies, modifying existing dies, in-press troubleshooting, executing die setup procedures, resolving die performance issues, performing correct die changeovers, establishing and maintaining a quick die changeover program, parts inspection and manufacturing prototype parts from engineering prints and improving prototype parts.

In addition to paid tuition, books and tools, benefits include a flexible schedule, 401K matching, paid holidays and paid vacation. Successful completion of the program leads to full-time employment at RWC.

“It’s a vital time for the Tool & Die workforce, and we want to help fulfill those industry needs. One of my favorite things about this apprenticeship is it’s a competency-based apprenticeship, rewarding the individual for completing certain skills. That’s the way it should be,” said Jonathan Minyard, Wallace State’s Machine Tool Technology program chair.

The RWC apprenticeship in Tool & Die is the second launched in the Wallace State program in less than a year, joining one announced by Y-Tec Keyflex Toyotetsu Alabama (YKTA) last August. Wallace State is accepting applications now for both apprenticeships; applications are open to Wallace State students, and anyone interested in beginning a career in the Tool & Die industry.

For more information about the apprenticeship or to apply, contact Christina Holmes at 256-352-8120 or at christina.holmes@wallacestate.edu .

Comments / 0

Related
The Cullman Tribune

Distinguished Young Women program presents showcase and announces 2023 winner

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Former Junior Miss Program, now Distinguished Young Women held a showcase at the Betty Leeth Haynes Theatre on Saturday, June 18 to present the class of 2023 and select the new Distinguished Young Woman to represent Cullman County in the Alabama DYW Program in Montgomery next year. Distinguished Young Women is a national scholarship program that inspires high school girls to develop their full, individual potential through a fun, transformative experience that culminates in a celebratory showcase of their accomplishments. The program has provided life-changing experiences for more than 780,000 young women and more than $116 million...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Hanceville Math Team state champions recognized at Wednesday Cullman County Board of Education meeting

CULLMAN, Ala. – The State Championship winning Hanceville Math Team Cullman was recognized at the County Board of Education meeting last Wednesday. Members of the team include Luke Brown, Brady Cleek, Ivan Conway, Logan Lisle, Jessica Marshall, Dalton Pirkle and A.J. Stevens. Math Team sponsors are Katie Brewer, Phamie Brown and Dana Lisle. Also recognized at the meeting was Kristi Barnette, the 2022 Air and Space Forces Association Tennessee Valley Chapter 335 Teacher of the Year. The board approved the transfers of Wesley Black from the assistant principal to Probationary Principal at West Point High School (WPHS) and Shanda Garner from the...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

State Delegation gives informational update at Community Luncheon

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a Community Luncheon on June 17 at Stonebridge Farms to bring an update on important issues to the community with the State Delegation of Senator Garlan Gudger, Representative Randall Shedd, Representative Corey Harbison and Representative Tim Wadsworth. The event was presented by State Farm Insurance Agent Shirley Quattlebaum who presented their Neighborhood Assist grant check of $25,000 to the Link of Cullman County. For their 100th anniversary on June 7, State Farm awarded 100 grants. Executive Director Melissa Betts got the application in for the grant in the first 55 minutes...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

North Alabama Agriplex’s Heritage Skills Camp beginning at the end of June

CULLMAN, Ala. – The North Alabama Agriplex will be hosting a special Heritage Skills Camp next week from Tuesday, June 28 through Thursday, June 30 from 9 a.m. until noon each day. The camp’s teachers are a lineup of who’s who amongst the Cullman area arts and crafts community. Woodworking will be instructed by local craftsman Leldon Maxcy while Katie Westmoreland will share her expertise on birdhouse gourds. Additional classes will be taught by Geraldine Hendrix on beginning quilting and Markus Doering will be leading the class on campfire cooking. As the years go by, more and more heritage skills are lost along...
CULLMAN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paid Holidays#Apprenticeships#Tool Die#Electronics Technology#Cullman
The Decatur Daily

Hatton farmer purchases former Courtland golf course

COURTLAND — Lawrence County native Jackie Hood said he first looked at the former golf course in Courtland about three months ago and viewed it as prime farmland. On Wednesday, the 52-year-old Hatton resident purchased the 229-acre site from the town of Courtland for $1.2 million. “I never played...
COURTLAND, AL
AL.com

Expanded runway coming to Northeast Alabama Regional Airport

The Gadsden Airport Authority announced last week a project to expand the runway at Gadsden’s Northeast Alabama Regional Airport. The project would expand and strengthen the runway, currently at 6,800 feet, to a length of 11,000 feet. It will also include upgrades and additions to the airport’s fuel farm.
GADSDEN, AL
WSFA

Will a federal gas tax holiday bring relief to drivers?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - President Biden is considering a federal gas tax holiday. If that happens, we could see some relief at the pumps. However, AAA of Alabama says there’s no guarantee we’ll see savings. The current federal gas tax is a little over 18 cents a gallon....
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

WildWater holds official Grand Opening Friday

CULLMAN, Ala. – With generations of Cullman County youth decrying the lack of fun activities in town, the City of Cullman Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism (CPRST) department provided their solution on Friday with the ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony of the city’s new water park, WildWater. “It’s awesome to build something this nice for our community to enjoy and to also have something so incredible that it’s going to draw regional attention. People who live an hour or two away are going to be visiting every day. They’ll be spending money in our gas stations and our stores, increasing...
CULLMAN, AL
Franklin County Times

Summer P-EBT benefits go to families of eligible school children

The Alabama Department of Human Resources has received federal approval to distribute Summer Pandemic EBT benefits to an estimated 485,000 children who participate in the National School Lunch Program – and some families in Franklin County will qualify. The benefits will help feed children enrolled in the program, which...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL
doppleronline.ca

Former Huntsville mayor and HHS principal suffers stroke

On Sunday, June 12, former Huntsville Mayor Terry Clarke was admitted to Huntsville Hospital with symptoms of a stroke. He was subsequently transferred to Toronto Western Hospital for evaluation and treatment, according to sources. A spokesperson for the family said although the level of damage and outlook for a full...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

As the South struggles with high hysterectomy rates, Black women lead the fight for change

In 2016, pain began rippling through the abdomen of Birmingham Police Officer Kristy McKinney. More than a dozen years on duty had exposed her to all kinds of physical stress. McKinney had been in three car accidents and carried nearly 20 pounds of gear around her waist on patrol. But this didn’t feel like “gun belt back,” a common police malady caused by the downward tug of heavy equipment.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

New principals named at Good Hope Primary, West Point High

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Cullman County Board of Education on Wednesday approved the hiring of two new principals. Shanda Garner will be the new principal of Good Hope Primary. Dr. Wesley Black will lead West Point High School. Shanda Garner is a Cullman County native who has taught for 17 years at West Point Elementary and Intermediate. She has served as assistant principal at West Point Middle for the past two years. “I am both humbled and grateful to have been given the opportunity to serve at Good Hope Primary,” said Garner. “I am very excited to join the Good Hope...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Exceptional expertise and wisdom found at Hinkle Shoe Shop

CULLMAN, Ala. – Stepping through the door at Hinkle Shoe Shop is like crossing the threshold into a bygone era, a simpler and kinder time when life was easy, excellent service was the norm and laughter was quick to come. Owner David Hinkle reflects, “I bought the shop in 1973 on January 17. It will be 50 years this next January. It was originally located at 112 3rd Street SW near to what was then Leeth Bank and by Penn Hamburgers. I stayed there until the end of December in 1974 and moved here at 121 4th Street SW then. I’ve...
CULLMAN, AL
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Tereshia Huffman, Alabama House of Representatives District 56

Political experience: Member, Birmingham Water Works board; field organizer for Mayor Randall Woodfin’s 2021 campaign. Professional experience: Previous community organizer for House District 60. Worked in the office of Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed, including in human resources and in human services; managed a streetcar project, worked on time-saving and information technology programs, secured funding for 350,000 meals for children during the summer. Worked in the office of DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond, where she led projects on water infrastructure and blight removal and started an urban garden food project. Worked in a child advocacy center, REV and KHA consulting. Has worked for Birmingham Promise as a student outreach coordinator since October.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Eddie Williams of Trussville

“Focus on self. Don’t ever put no one before you, especially when you’re investing in something. Invest in yourself first. I used to be in the music business, and I always had guys around me that I was investing into that was just ungrateful. I used to do everything for them – feed them, travel, all of that. As soon as they got an opportunity to get on somebody else’s bandwagon, they took it. Ever since then I just thought about investing into myself and this is what I got out of it, and I’ve only been doing it for under a year. I’m a personal chef. It was just something that I always wanted to do as a kid, that passion of cooking. My family always cooked, and it was just something I took up. I quit my job last November, and that was the best thing I ever did. I had to go ahead and just take the jump and leap. – Eddie Williams of Trussville.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
413K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy