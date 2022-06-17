ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Final ballot! Here are your candidates for every local 2022 political race

By Jim Little and Alex Miller, Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
 4 days ago

Candidates for Florida's 2022 election are set after qualifying ended at noon on Friday and more than 60 candidates have qualified for races in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

Escambia County voters will be choosing two county commission seats and three school board seats in new districts drawn after the 2020 Census.

County Commission District 2 is an open seat forthe first time since 2014 after Doug Underhill decided to not run for a third term, and Perdido Key is no longer part of the district. Three Republican candidates are seeking to fill the seat left vacant by Underhill: Keven Brown, Micheal Kohler and Chance Walsh. With no other party or write-in opposition, the race is an open primary, meaning all registered voters can vote in the race on Aug. 23 and the vote on that day will be the decisive one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ArZv7_0gED1Irs00

Mike Hill files: Former Florida Rep. Mike Hill files to run against Michelle Salzman in Republican primary

Pensacola candidates: Meet the candidates running for Pensacola mayor, City Council District 2 and county judge

In District 4, incumbent Commissioner Robert Bender is facing a challenge from Stan McDaniels in the Republican primary. The winner of that race will have to face Democrat Myra Van Hoose in a general election contest on Nov. 8.

In Pensacola, one of the biggest races on the ballot will be the mayor's race where for the second election cycle in a row the incumbent has decided not to run for reelection.

Mayoral candidate positions: Where Pensacola mayor candidates stands on issues from FPL to housing

'I didn't go into politics; politics wen: Navarre doctor enters House race

Two former council members, Jewel Cannada-Wynn and Sherri Myers, are seeking office. But political newcomer D.C. Reeves has a huge fundraising advantage in the seat as he competes with two council members and former Escambia County Sheriff's deputy Steven Sharp for the office.

District 4 Councilman Jared Moore qualified for office without any opposition, automatically being reelected for another four-year term.

Current Council President Ann Hill is facing two challengers in Allison Patton and Maureen "Mo" Padden in District 6.

Council District 2 is an open seat with former Councilman Charles Bare re-entering city politics and facing newcomers Charletha Powell, Brian Hoffman and Brian Wyer.

Myers files: Pensacola Councilwoman Sherri Myers looks to 'leave no one behind' as she runs for mayor

D.C. Reeves: In Pensacola mayor race, D.C. Reeves breaks record for money raised in single month

At the federal level, U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz is facing multiple challengers for the Republican nomination in Mark Lombardo and Greg Merk. The winner of that contest will face either Rebekah Jones or Pegg Schiller in the general election.

In Santa Rosa County several of the races are highlighted by challengers to the incumbents in roles across the county.

The District 2 race for County Commissioner and District 5 race for school board both offer races without an incumbent after Bob Cole and Wei Ueberschaer have decided to step away from their respective roles. Both chaired their respective bodies.

District 4: Preserve Navarre adviser running for Santa Rosa County District 4 commission seat

Five candidates are vying for the District 2 seat: Jeff Ates IV, Rickie Cotton Jr., Kerry Smith, Clifton Wheeler and Howard Steele.

The other county commission race in District 4 sees incumbent Dave Piech challenged by two others: Ray Eddington and Harlan Hall.

The three-way race for School Board District 5 includes Scott Peden, Pete Peters and Gregory Seltzer.

The town of Century will face a conundrum with no candidates filing to run for two of the three open seats on the town council.

Dominant issues at both the county-level government and school board center on the growth in the area. Projects like the massive Jubilee development and numerous new schools in the works are coming at a time when the county’s population has grown by about 24% over the last decade.

Drainage and infrastructure improvements are common spotlight issues in the county. Using American Rescue Plan Act funding, which came about last year in response to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the county earmarked six drainage-related projects totaling over $3 million in May.

Municipal elections in Milton and Gulf Breeze have separate periods for qualifying. In Milton, the qualifying period is Aug. 8-12 and in Gulf Breeze that period is Aug. 1-12.

Below is a list of the candidates running at the local, state and federal level.

Federal offices

U.S. Senate

Val Demings (D)

Steven B. Grant (NPA)

Dennis Misigoy (LPF)

Tuan TQ Nguyen (NPA)

Marco Rubio (R) (incumbent)

William Sanchez (D)

U.S. Representative District 1

Matt Gaetz (R) (incumbent)

Bryan Jones (R)

Rebekah Jones (D)

Mark Lombardo (R)

Greg Merk (R)

Peggy Schiller (D)

State Legislative offices

State Senate District 1

Doug Broxson (R) (incumbent)

John Mills (R)

Charlie Nichols (D)

State Representative District 1

Mike Hill (R)

Franscine Mathis (D)

Michelle Salzman (R) (incumbent)

State Representative District 2

Alex Andrade (R) (incumbent)

Jordan Karr (R)

Greg Litton (R)

Carollyn Rabeca Taylor (D)

State Representative District 3

Mariya Calkins (R)

Sandra Maddox (Write-in)

Joel Rudman (R)

Escambia County

Partisan Races

County Commission District 2 (Open Primary)

Kevin Brown (R)

Michael Kohler (R)

Chance Walsh (R)

County Commission District 4

Robert Bender (R) (incumbent)

Myra J. Van Hoose (D)

Stan McDaniels (R)

ECUA District 2

Lois Benson (R) (incumbent)

Anderson "Andy" Romagnano (D)

ECUA District 4

Dale Perkins (R) (Automatically elected)

Non-partisan races

School Board District 1

Kevin Adams (incumbent)

Connor Mann

School Board District 2

Paul Fetsko (incumbent)

Raymond Guillory

Kells Hetherington

School Board District 3

Laura Dortch Edler (incumbent)

David Williams

Santa Rosa Island Authority

Thomas Campanella

Jeremy Johnson

Escambia Soil & Water Conservation District Group 2

Johnnie Odom (Automatically elected)

Escambia Soil & Water Conservation District Group 3

Travis Tharp (Automatically elected)

County Judge Group 1

Paul Hamlin

Scott Ritchie

County Court Judge Group 3

Barry Dickson Jr. (Automatically elected)

Pensacola

Mayor

Jewel Cannada-Wynn

Sherri Myers

Darcy (D.C.) Reeves

Steven Sharp

City Council District 2

Charletha Powell

Brian Hoffman

Charles L. Bare

Brian Wyer

City Council District 4

Jared Moore (Automatically elected)

City Council District 6

Allison Patton

Maureen "Mo" Padden

Ann Hill (incumbent)

Century

Council Seat 5

Sandra McMurray Jackson (Automatically elected)

Santa Rosa County

Partisan Races

County Commissioner District 2

Jeff Ates IV (R)

Rickie Cotton Jr. (R)

Kerry Smith (R)

Clifton Wheeler (Write-in)

Howard Steele (R)

County Commissioner District 4

Ray Eddington (R)

Harlan Hall (Write-in)

Dave Piech (R) (incumbent)

Non-partisan races

County Court Judge, Group 1

Robert Hilliard

School Board District 1

Wayne Patterson

Linda Sanborn (incumbent)

School Board District 3

Carol Boston (incumbent)

Alisabeth Janai Lancaster

School Board District 5

Scott Peden

Pete Peters

Gregory Seltzer

Midway Fire District Seat 2

Justin Labrato (Automatically elected)

Midway Fire District Seat 4

Neal Carter (Automatically elected)

Pace Fire Rescue District, Seat 2

Bob Jankowski (Automatically elected)

Pace Fire Rescue District, Seat 4

Nick Gradia (Automatically elected)

Avalon Beach-Mulat Fire Protection District Seat 3

Rodney Johnson (Automatically elected)

Avalon Beach-Mulat Fire Protection District Seat 5

Bill Sheets (Automatically elected)

Blackwater Soil & Water Conservation District Group 1

John C. Salter (Automatically elected)

Blackwater Soil & Water Conservation District Group 2

Tanner Laney (Automatically elected)

Blackwater Soil & Water Conservation District Group 3

Burlin Findley (Automatically elected)

Blackwater Soil & Water Conservation District Group 4

Lucas Earl Killam (Automatically elected)

Blackwater Soil & Water Conservation District Group 5

Mickey Diamond (Automatically elected)

Jay

Mayor

Shon Owens (Automatically elected)

Councilmember

Nina Hendricks (Automatically elected)

Councilmember

Josh Holloway (Automatically elected)

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Final ballot! Here are your candidates for every local 2022 political race

Comments / 0

Related
OBA

Alabama Primary Election Run-off on Tuesday

Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - The polls in Alabama will be open from 7am until 7pm Tuesday, June 21st for the primary run-off elections. Below are details for south Baldwin Residents including voting locations and offices included in tomorrow's runoff. Included in the Republican runoffs are the following... For...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
niceville.com

Pensacola doctor among four appointed to state Board of Medicine

FLORIDA — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has announced the appointment of three physicians and a patient safety director to the Florida Board of Medicine. The appointments include a Pensacola general pediatrician, according to the announcement. Last week, a statement released by DeSantis’ office said he has appointed Dr. Amy...
PENSACOLA, FL
allongeorgia.com

Alexander to serve on THE BLUE ANGELS TEAM

On Monday the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, announced the 2023 Maintenance and Support team. During their 77th air show season, the Blue Angels are scheduled to perform 62 demonstrations at 33 locations. Joining the team for the upcoming season will be AM1 (Aviation Structural Mechanic Petty...
SUMMERVILLE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Navarre, FL
Pensacola, FL
Government
City
Pensacola, FL
County
Escambia County, FL
State
Florida State
Escambia County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Elections
Local
Florida Government
Santa Rosa Press Gazette

City to limit parking on Carmell Ridge Circle

The Milton City Council on Tuesday approved erecting “No Parking” signs in a tiny subdivision created from Hurricane Ivan disaster recovery housing. At least one resident thinks that limiting parking to one side of Carmell Ridge Circle will create a new emergency.
MILTON, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Val Demings
Person
Kevin Adams
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Matt Gaetz
travelonlinetips.com

4 Best Places to Stay in Pensacola

Florida certain has many hidden gems, and Pensacola is someplace on the high of that listing! I can’t get sufficient of this state’s fantastic seashores, wonderful climate, and pure magnificence!. In this put up, I’ll level you to the perfect locations to remain in Pensacola! Downtown is my...
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile to pay homeless people to pick up litter in the city

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile City Council approved a plan to pay people experiencing homelessness to pick up litter in the city. The contract is with Ransom Ministries, a group that has been assisting homeless individuals in the community for over a decade. Ransom will recruit, train, and transport...
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Municipal Elections#Election Local#The 2020 Census#Republican#City Council#Democrat
WALA-TV FOX10

Juneteenth celebration held in Prichard

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Juneteenth celebrations were happening around the country, including in Prichard. The city observed the holiday with a parade and family fun day. Juneteenth is the oldest commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. Those who attended said they were happy to celebrate freedom and learn about the history behind the holiday.
PRICHARD, AL
WEAR

Donut Strike for Manna collects food to fight local hunger

Donut Strike for Manna collects food to fight local hunger. Local law enforcement and fire departments are running to the rescue once more —teaming up again to fight hunger. These brave men and women are going on strike against the disc-shaped delicacies from Wednesday, June 22 through Friday, June 24 to encourage the community to fight local hunger by supporting Manna. They won’t give in until truckloads of nutritious food has been donated to the cause.
PENSACOLA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WMBB

Walton deputies searching for participants in wild, illegal house party

SEASIDE, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Sheriff’s deputies are asking the public help solve a pretty outlandish crime. It involves some people throwing a house party in Seaside. There was only one problem. It wasn’t their house. Investigators released footage of dozens of young people holding boxing matches in the foyer of this $8 million […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

3 domestic violence calls, 2 arrested: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said that their officers were called to three domestic violence incidents over the weekend at three different apartment complexes. Officers made two arrests regarding the incidents. On Friday, June 17 at 11 p.m. police were called to Summer Place Apartments after receiving a domestic complaint. […]
MOBILE, AL
Pensacola News Journal

Pensacola News Journal

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
402K+
Views
ABOUT

Pensacola Florida - Home - pnj.com is the home page of the Pensacola News Journal with in-depth local news, sports, entertainment, community news, opinion and classifieds.

 http://pnj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy