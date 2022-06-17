ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Algonac, MI

Algonac softball's magical run to a state semifinal ends in heartbreaking fashion

By Brenden Welper, Port Huron Times Herald
The Times Herald
The Times Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oOS2F_0gED1G6Q00

EAST LANSING — The finish was eerily familiar . Except this time, it wasn't a happy ending for the Algonac softball team.

Just like the Muskrats had done three days earlier, their opponent pulled out a stunner when down to its last strike.

"We had it right there," Algonac coach Len Perkins said. "We had it right where we wanted them. But then they hit the ball and it made a difference."

The Muskrats dropped a heartbreaker, 4-3, to Millington in a Division 3 state semifinal at Secchia Stadium on Friday morning. They finished the season at 32-4.

"That's what happens when you get into crunch time," Perkins said. "You've got to come up with big plays or you've got to get the big hit. We had our chances ... and we didn't get hits in those situations."

Algonac opened in an ideal situation. Ella Stephenson (3-for-4, two runs, one RBI) hammered a ball over the wall in center field to give the Muskrats a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Her shot silenced Millington's fans and energized the Algonac crowd.

"She had a great day," Perkins said.

Kenna Bommarito (6.2 innings, 10 strikeouts, eight hits) started just as fast on the mound. The sophomore retired the first four batters she faced. By the end of the fifth inning, Bommarito amassed eight strikeouts and had only allowed two hits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jb1uW_0gED1G6Q00

"Up until the last inning, she did a heck of a job," Perkins said. "She's a good one."

The Muskrats added to their lead in the sixth. After Sierra Vosler led off with a triple, Brianna Thomason sent her home on an RBI single to short. That put Algonac in front, 2-0.

But the Cardinals had an answer. In the inning's bottom half, they got on the board courtesy of Trinity Fessler's RBI single to center. Bommarito quickly quelled Millington's momentum with a strikeout during the next at-bat.

Algonac got the run back in the seventh. Jaycee Reams drove in Stephenson from second on a single. That gave the Muskrats a 3-1 advantage, but trouble loomed.

With her Cardinals on the ropes, Ashley Ziel tied the game with a two-run single that landed at the warning track, sending the Millington faithful into a frenzy.

Perkins called time and gathered his infield for a meeting on the mound. He spoke to Bommarito during that brief moment.

"(I told her) to just throw strikes and let your defense play," Perkins said. "But you noticed what happened? They hit the ball where there was no defense."

It was Leah Coleman's two-RBI double to right field that sealed Algonac's fate. Ziel easily scored from second and Millington's dugout poured onto the field in celebration.

"I mean those two balls — up the alley, up the alley — if they were to us, we could've made the plays," Perkins said. "But they just found the holes at the right time. That's the game of softball. That's what happened."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qcBRN_0gED1G6Q00

A rally that lasted two minutes abruptly ended the best season in team history for Algonac. The Muskrats clinched their first-ever regional championship on June 11. They followed that up with the program's first state quarterfinal game on Tuesday.

"It was a great season — 32-4 is not bad," Perkins said.

And there's a good chance they'll be even better next year. Much of the current roster will carry over.

"We lose (four) seniors," Perkins said. "And they did a pretty good job. But we have a good group coming in and we'll have seven or eight girls back."

Two of those returning players are Bommarito and Stephenson, who already possess elite talent. Other key returners include Deanna DeLange, Reams and Vosler.

"If they work hard this summer and in the offseason, we could have a nice little ball club next year too," Perkins said. "We can (make it) work."

Contact Brenden Welper at bwelper@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @BrendenWelper.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Algonac softball's magical run to a state semifinal ends in heartbreaking fashion

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WILX-TV

Former Purdue Standout Swanigan Dead at 25

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Caleb Swanigan was found dead in Fort Wayne, Indiana Monday night at the age of 25 for what authorities are calling “natural causes.” Swanigan committed to Michigan State coach Tom Izzo in April of 2015 but four weeks later he opted to sign with Purdue. He played two years in the Big Ten and was conference player of the year his sophomore season. He was the 26th pick in the NBA draft and played three seasons in the league but had not played any since 2019.
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Millington, MI
City
Algonac, MI
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
The Detroit Free Press

Free Press sues MSU over donor gifts to fund Mel Tucker's salary

The Detroit Free Press sued Michigan State University on Tuesday, asking a judge to order the school to turn over gift agreements with two of its largest donors. The suit, filed in the state Court of Claims, alleges Michigan State violated state open records laws when it first denied a Free Press request for its agreements with the two donors, Mat Ishbia and Steve St. Andre, and then when MSU President Samuel Stanley denied an appeal for the records.
DETROIT, MI
hourdetroit.com

12 Fireworks Shows to Celebrate Fourth of July

Nothing says “Happy Fourth of July” quite like the booming atmosphere of a fireworks show. Head to one of these displays to celebrate. The fireworks begin at 10:10 p.m. over the park grounds and viewers can watch from the comfort of their cars, picnic blankets, and lawn chairs. No cost, Metroparks pass required. June 24. Stony Creek Metropark, 4300 Main Park Dr., Shelby Township; metroparks.com.
1470 WFNT

Take a Ride in a Vietnam-Era Helicopter This Weekend Near Ann Arbor

This weekend you can take a ride in a really cool Vietnam-era helicopter at the Yankee Air Museum in Belleville, Michigan. Belleville is about a half-hour east of Ann Arbor. Imagine climbing on board a Vietnam-era UH-1 Huey helicopter and taking a quick trip over and around the Belleville area. Riding in the Greyhound (name of the helicopter) would be the closest historic experience you'd get to ride in the type of helicopter used during the Vietnam War. You'll even get to fly with the doors wide open.
BELLEVILLE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Woman run over by pedal bar in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT – An accident involving a pedal bar in Downtown Detroit sends a woman to the hospital. The incident happened outside of Comerica Park. The woman who is said to be in her mid-20s seen in the video player above was talking to the paramedics as she is alert and conscious.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heartbreaker#Gannett#Muskrats#Division#Rbi
fox2detroit.com

Stellantis layoffs in Sterling Heights incoming • Divine Child HS coach charged • Juneteenth commemorated

MONDAY NEWS HIT - Layoffs are expected to hit one of Stellantis's manufacturing plants in Michigan, with announcements about who will lose their jobs coming as soon as Monday. The layoffs, first announced on June 14, will impact employees at the Stamping Plant in Sterling Heights. According to a letter sent from the UAW, the chapter was told by management it wants to begin "an indefinite lay-off (from the bottom up) starting as early as Monday, June 20, 2022."
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
Detroit News

Finley: Suburbs will choose who represents Detroit

The next representative from Detroit's largest congressional district will likely be picked by suburban voters. Nine Democrats, all Detroiters and all but one African American, are seeking the Democratic nomination in the newly drawn 13th Congressional District. Nearly all are well-known and each enjoys a solid constituent base within the city limits.
DETROIT, MI
Oakland County Moms

Meadow Brook Hall Summer Concerts 2022

Meadow Brook Hall Summer Concerts 2022 – The summer concert series returns to Meadow Brook Hall in Rochester MI for Summer 2022 with 4 performances. The series features local musicians performing at Meadow Brook Hall and gardens on select summer evenings. Concert evenings include – light hors d’ oeuvres, and a self-guided main floor tour of the luxurious Meadow Brook Hall. Tickets are on sale now for these concerts for $35 each. Purchase them today by calling 248-364-6252 or visit meadowbrookhall.org/programs/summer-concert-series.
ROCHESTER, MI
The Oakland Press

Cannabis store bringing sports legends, car show, pet adoption, fireworks to Walled Lake

Greenhouse of Walled Lake is kicking off its “Second Summer of Cannabis” celebration with a variety of activities June 25 — wrapping it up with fireworks on the lake. The free, family-friendly event will be held outdoors, across from Greenhouse located at the corner of East Walled Lake Drive and Pontiac Trail.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Sports
Detroit News

Shimmer on the River features beach-themed fun

Grab your flowy dresses, Panama hats and flip flops, Shimmer on the River returns Thursday with a beach-themed party to raise funds for the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy. The annual event will take place for the first time at the Robert C. Valade Park and feature live music, food and family-friendly activities.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 Insider Debates: Which Detroit coney island is better -- American or Lafayette?

DETROIT – It’s perhaps the most Detroit debate that exists. Detroit coney dogs are, undoubtedly, the best variation of the coney island hot dog. For those who aren’t aware, coney dogs in Detroit are made with beef hot dogs, preferably with a natural casing, are topped with a beef chili (no beans), mustard and diced white onions, and are served in a steamed bun. (And for those who still aren’t aware, please become aware. They’re delicious.)
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Mitch Albom invites you to a delicious event

Award-winning journalist, New York Times best-selling author, and philanthropist Mitch Albom is back in action with EAT Detroit. It’s a fundraiser event that’s all about showcasing food in Detroit, while raising funds for the charities of SAY Detroit. EAT Detroit eventgoers will each get a wristband, and then...
DETROIT, MI
100.7 WITL

3 Proposed New Rules for Going to Country Concerts

I love going to country concerts. It's one of my favorite things to do. This weekend I had the pleasure of catching Michael Ray and Lee Brice at Michigan Lottery Amphitheater in Sterling Heights. What a fun venue! Michael and Lee put on a great show (as expected), as did their opener Tim Montana.
LANSING, MI
insideauburnhills.com

The Brunswick in downtown Auburn Hills

The economic outlook for Auburn Hills remains sunny, just like Friday afternoon, June 17, 2022, when several people gathered for the groundbreaking of The Brunswick, the latest mixed-use development under construction in downtown Auburn Hills. Business partners Michael Wayne and Alec Harris of Detroit Riverside Capital (DRC) welcomed guests as they celebrated the start of their second new construction in downtown Auburn Hills in less than two years. The Brunswick is a four-story, 30,000 square foot building with commercial and residential components, soon to be anchored by the Auburn Hills office of the financial services firm of Raymond James.
Cars 108

Memorial Made Of Liquor Bottles In Detroit

Everyone likes to honor their deceased loved ones in whatever way they see fit, and some of those ways are unorthodox, while others are more common. For example, we often see family members and loved ones get together to place follows on gravesites, throw family cookouts on their birthday, and even organize balloon releases. In some of the less fortunate neighborhoods you may hear gunshots ring off, music blasting, or liquor being poured out.
The Times Herald

The Times Herald

2K+
Followers
768
Post
222K+
Views
ABOUT

thetimesherald.com is the home page of Port Huron Michigan with in depth and updated Port Huron local news.

 http://thetimesherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy