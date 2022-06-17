What Ole Miss baseball said about playing Auburn in the College World Series

Auburn baseball returns to the College World Series for the first time since 2019 and the Tigers will start against a familiar foe Saturday (6 p.m. CT, ESPN2) against Ole Miss .

Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco was asked Thursday about how the Rebels (37-22) stack up against the Tigers (42-20). Here’s what he had to say:

The Rebels are making their first appearance in Omaha, Nebraska, since 2014, so that means no one on this roster has played on this stage. As much as the players may try to stay focused, the spotlight is hard to ignore.

“Yeah, you're just playing baseball and all that, but just look at today,” Bianco said. “The hour-plus interviews with the media and ESPN, and then the practice. Then you come here to a press conference. This isn't what (players) normally do, even in a Regional or Super Regional format.”

The Tigers were in this position just three years ago, but Bianco maintained the lack of CWS experience doesn’t mean Ole Miss is at a disadvantage.

“I think it's important that (Auburn has) been here before, but I don't think it means that you can't win,” he said. “There are stories of teams that have been here the first time and have won.”

Saturday’s starting pitching matchup has been confirmed, with Dylan DeLucia on the mound for the Rebels against the Tigers’ Joseph Gonzalez. Ole Miss has yet to face Gonzalez this season, but Bianco is well aware of his talent.

“I've seen him throughout the season,” Bianco said. “We're fortunate, maybe, that he was injured when we played and we didn't get to face him. But I've seen him as the head coach for the USA National Team. Watched him all year as a guy that was high on our list, and a guy that will be with us this summer.”

These teams met in a three-game series at the beginning of SEC play in March. The Tigers won two of three, none of which was close with an average margin of victory of 11 runs. Three months of baseball between meetings means these teams are familiar in name only.

“We're a different team, they're a different team,” Bianco said. “They had, I think, a really great year and are about as underrated as a year of any team in our league. They won 16 conference games in obviously a very, very competitive conference.

“So utmost respect for their team. (Coach Butch Thompson) does a tremendous job there. It will be a big challenge for us on Saturday.”

Alberto Camargo is a sports intern with the Knoxville-News Sentinel. Contact him at acamargo@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @albaretoe.