ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

What Ole Miss baseball said about playing Auburn in the College World Series

By Alberto Camargo, Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3msKN5_0gED1EKy00

Auburn baseball returns to the College World Series for the first time since 2019 and the Tigers will start against a familiar foe Saturday (6 p.m. CT, ESPN2) against Ole Miss .

Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco was asked Thursday about how the Rebels (37-22) stack up against the Tigers (42-20). Here’s what he had to say:

The Rebels are making their first appearance in Omaha, Nebraska, since 2014, so that means no one on this roster has played on this stage. As much as the players may try to stay focused, the spotlight is hard to ignore.

“Yeah, you're just playing baseball and all that, but just look at today,” Bianco said. “The hour-plus interviews with the media and ESPN, and then the practice. Then you come here to a press conference. This isn't what (players) normally do, even in a Regional or Super Regional format.”

The Tigers were in this position just three years ago, but Bianco maintained the lack of CWS experience doesn’t mean Ole Miss is at a disadvantage.

“I think it's important that (Auburn has) been here before, but I don't think it means that you can't win,” he said. “There are stories of teams that have been here the first time and have won.”

MEMORY LANE:Auburn baseball's 1997 CWS memories: Tim Hudson's bad haircut and his greatest college game

PICKS:Auburn baseball vs. Ole Miss in College World Series: Our prediction

MUST-WIN:Butch Thompson: 'Championship or bust' for Auburn baseball at College World Series. Here's why

Saturday’s starting pitching matchup has been confirmed, with Dylan DeLucia on the mound for the Rebels against the Tigers’ Joseph Gonzalez. Ole Miss has yet to face Gonzalez this season, but Bianco is well aware of his talent.

“I've seen him throughout the season,” Bianco said. “We're fortunate, maybe, that he was injured when we played and we didn't get to face him. But I've seen him as the head coach for the USA National Team. Watched him all year as a guy that was high on our list, and a guy that will be with us this summer.”

These teams met in a three-game series at the beginning of SEC play in March. The Tigers won two of three, none of which was close with an average margin of victory of 11 runs. Three months of baseball between meetings means these teams are familiar in name only.

“We're a different team, they're a different team,” Bianco said. “They had, I think, a really great year and are about as underrated as a year of any team in our league. They won 16 conference games in obviously a very, very competitive conference.

“So utmost respect for their team. (Coach Butch Thompson) does a tremendous job there. It will be a big challenge for us on Saturday.”

Alberto Camargo is a sports intern with the Knoxville-News Sentinel. Contact him at acamargo@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @albaretoe.

Comments / 0

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Warner Robins college student crowned Miss Georgia 2022

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. - A Warner Robbins woman will represent the Peach State as the newest Miss Georgia in the Miss America program. Miss Capital City's Kelsey Hollis was crowned Miss Georgia over the weekend in Columbus, earning herself a $20,000 scholarship and a place in the Miss America competition.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
WTVM

Opelika woman to compete in 2022 Ms. Full-Figured Alabama Pageant

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - While women from all over Georgia are in Columbus to participate in the Miss Georgia and Miss Georgia Teen competition, there’s also another competition happening in Alabama with a twist. Seven contestants will take the stage next weekend promoting beauty, fashion, and women loving themselves...
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Nebraska State
AL.com

Comeback Town: Birmingham suburbs, are you nervous yet?

ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. According to recently released U.S. Bureau of Census population estimates the City of Birmingham is now the 3rd largest city in Alabama. Until 2020 Birmingham was the largest city in the state. In 2020 Huntsville passed us. The drop from...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Family Amusement Park and Go-Kart Track Coming to Opelika in the Fall

OPELIKA — Auburn and Opelika will always be considered college towns before anything else. The downtown areas of both are primarily targeted for college kids and adults. For many local parents, there isn’t much to do for their kids under the age of 18. That will be changing...
AL.com

Historic Alabama tower reopens to public after 20 years

The Flagg Mountain Tower has reopened to the public after 20 years of closure. Flagg Mountain is the southernmost Appalachian peak over 1,000 feet, located in the Weogufka State Forest in Coosa County, Alabama. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey attended last week’s reopening ceremony. “It was a pleasure to visit Coosa...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Butch Thompson
Person
Mike Bianco
Person
Tim Hudson
WRBL News 3

COLUMBUS: Shooting on Emerson Avenue

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus Police were notified of a shooting in the 1500 block of Emerson Avenue on Monday evening. Police say that the incident was non life-threatening. The suspect was reported to be a black male in his early twenties. Stick with News 3 as we continue to gather details.
COLUMBUS, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

Here's who's on what ballot in Lee County for Tuesday’s primary runoff election

Voters in Lee County on Tuesday will cast their ballots, again, for primary races in wich no candidate garnered a majority of the vote. On the Republican ticket, citizens will vote for U.S. Senator, secretary of state, state auditor and two places on the Alabama Public Service Commission. Those within the Lee County Commission’s District 4 will also vote for their representative on the commission.
LEE COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College World Series#Espn2#College Baseball#Tigers#Rebels#Cws
WSFA

Man injured in Monday Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon. According to Montgomery Police Cpl. Tyneshia James, police and fire officials responded to the 900 block of Goodwyn Court around 5:30 p.m. regarding a person being shot. There, they found an adult male victim with life-threatening injuries.
alabamanews.net

Juneteenth Celebration Held in Downtown Union Springs

The Juneteenth holiday was celebrated Saturday in downtown Union Springs. Dozens came out to watch performances, hear poetry, enjoy music and eat food to honor the event. Juneteenth marks June 19, 1865, when Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, with news that the Civil War was over, and that all remaining slaves in Texas were free.
UNION SPRINGS, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
The Montgomery Advertiser

The Montgomery Advertiser

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
753K+
Views
ABOUT

montgomeryadvertiser.com is the home page of Montgomery Alabama with in depth and updated Montgomery local news

 http://montgomeryadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy