Upstate man charged with shooting pregnant woman in the head

An arrest has been made in an Upstate shooting from last weekend. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported shooting on James Cox Road in Belton around 9AM last Saturday. Upon arrival, deputies found a pregnant woman that had been shot in the head.

On Friday, the Sheriff's Office announced charges against Justin Patrick Copeland stemming from the shooting. Copeland faces charges of 1st Degree Assault, 1st Degree Domestic Violence and a Weapons Violation. The Sheriff's Office says the victim has been sent home from the hospital and the baby remains in the hospital being treated but is expected to make a full recovery