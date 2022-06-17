ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Investigation ongoing after married couple was found dead at their home

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says, an investigation is ongoing after a married couple was found dead from gunshot wounds at their Upstate home. The Coroner's Office identifies the victims as 66 year old, Ansel Leigh Bouchillon and his 65 year old wife, Alice.

Their bodies were found about 9 AM Thursday morning.  Greenville County Sheriff's Office investigators have sealed off the property on Hunter Road, bordering on Foxcroft County Club golf course saying forensics specialists are treating the entire area as a crime scene.

