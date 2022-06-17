ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Daytona Dream Center partners with Second Harvest to host free food drive at Speedway

By Erica Van Buren, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
 4 days ago
DAYTONA BEACH — To assist financially struggling families post-pandemic, Second Harvest and other community organizations are partnering to provide free food to Volusia County residents.

“We're bringing enough food to feed about 300 families,” said Dan Samuels, director of philanthropy for Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida. “We do two to three distributions like this every single day across the six counties that we serve.”

Calvary Christian Center in Ormond Beach is the co-host of the free food distribution. The drive-thru food giveaway starts at 11 a.m. at the Daytona Beach International Speedway located at 1801 W. International Speedway Blvd., while supplies last.

Another record month for inflation:New level driven by gas, grocery prices and high rent

'I go hungry':What parents are sacrificing amid soaring inflation to feed their families

“If folks aren't able to get to this distribution and are in need of food assistance we have many ways that people can access food,” said Samuels. “The best and easiest way is to visit our website. We have a tool that’s called ‘Food Finder’. It's like ‘Google Maps’ for food pantries. It shows all of the 505 nonprofit organizations that we partner with to distribute food.”

Anyone interested in volunteering is asked to arrive at the Speedway at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Erica Van Buren covers general assignment and Ormond Beach government for The Daytona Beach News-Journal and USA TODAY Network. Connect with her at EVanBuren@News-Jrnl.com or on Twitter: @EricaVanBuren32

