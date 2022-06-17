ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Juan Winans Serenades His Daughter For Father’s Day With New Song “Always”

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
Majic 94.5
Majic 94.5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DRKX6_0gED17F800

Father’s Day is this Sunday (June 19), and we have a treat for all the dads out there by way of a fellow father, GRAMMY-nominated vocalist Juan Winans.

He comes through today with a very special song for his daughter titled “Always” that all the #GirlDads out there will surely relate to.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by J U A N W I N A N S (@juanwinans)

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. ( Terms and conditions )

Premiering the song here first for the Get Up! church, Winans describes “Always” as a tribute to his 11-year-old daughter Sophia that he shares with singer Lisa Kimmey of former Christian group Out of Eden. “I believe in fatherhood,” he wrote as a caption to his IG reveal of the single earlier this week (seen above), also writing, “My father, in spite of every human wrinkle, gave us what we needed. He protected us. He loved us. He defined us before any outside force could. He strengthened our weaknesses and promoted our strengths. He took us to church and he put church in us. I will always promote the value and beauty of present, loving, tender and strong fathers.”

Sophia even provides the perfect intro to the song that will warm the hearts of even the toughest Poppa Bears of the world!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Watch the official music video for “Always” by Juan Winans, and make sure to have an amazing Father’s Day this Sunday however you decide to celebrate:

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM :


HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Master P posts emotional message after daughter Tytyana’s death: ‘Life is too short’

Master P posted an emotional message about life being “too short” following the death of his 29-year-old daughter Tytyana Miller. “Life is too short. Give your loved ones their flowers while they are alive,” Master P, 52, wrote in a post on Instagram on Monday along with a throwback photo of himself with his late daughter. The music producer added, “#TYTY Love You #missyou #GodGotUs Family over everything.” Master P announced Miller’s death on Monday, telling fans he and his family were “dealing with an overwhelming grief.” “We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support,”...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

The emotional war of grieving my father while welcoming my daughter

On July 7, 2021, I sat on the floor of my childhood bathroom in Rhode Island and took stock of my surroundings. This room, with its faded blue walls and speckled countertop, had been the setting of many major milestones. It was where I secretly taught myself how to shave my legs using my father’s razor, where I successfully learned how to use a tampon after months of struggling, where I put on the final touches before my wedding. And, a few minutes later, as my phone chimed and I picked the stick up from the counter, another major milestone occurred: I found out I was pregnant.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Hudson
HipHopDX.com

Lil Baby Celebrates Father's Day In Church As Pastor Brings Him On Stage

Lil Baby spent his Father’s Day paying his respects to the Holy Father at church and was brought on stage by the pastor to say a few words to the congregation. “If y’all don’t know who this is,” the pastor said. “This is one of the sons of this church. I call him, I pray for him. This is the number one Hip-Hop voice in the world. The one and the only Lil Baby. I’m so proud of him because I know where he came from. This dude is amazing…I went to his concert, he took his shirt off and I almost wanted to take my shirt off too.”
RELIGION
heavenofanimals.com

Man Accidentally Captures A Video Of His Baby Daughter Dancing To Their Dog Playing The Piano

Buddy Mercury is a rescue dog who became famous for his next-level piano skills. But he’s much more than that. The beagle also loves singing and is great with kids. The ultimate pupper. Recently, Buddy Mercury’s pawrents uploaded a video of his little sis rocking out to his tune, and it’s going viral for all the right reasons. Accumulating over 19 million views, this clip is precisely what the internet was created for.
PETS
HollywoodLife

Eve Twins With Baby Son Wilde Wolf, 4 Months, In Adorable Animal-Print Outfits: Photo

Looks like Eve is a super stylish mom! In an adorable photo posted to her Instagram account on June 18, the rapper snuggled with her four month year old baby named Wilde Wolf. The newborn and his mama both sported cool white sunglasses, while Eve rocked a leopard print hat. Meanwhile, her baby boy matched her animal print style by sporting an adorable tiger onesie. Eve also chose to wear a minimalistic white blouse that she left unbuttoned to show a ruched shirt underneath. “ready for the #sun #Wildethang” she humorously captioned, followed by a plethora of fitting emojis.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Jhené Aiko & Big Sean Expecting Their First Child Together: Report

A new Twenty88 album may not be all that Big Sean and Jhené Aiko have been cooking up together as of late. Rumour has it that the "Sativa" songstress is expecting her first child with her long-time partner, though the couple has yet to directly confirm the news themselves.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy#Christian#Ig
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent On Father's Day: "It's Not Really A Holiday... You Get A Text"

50 Cent is speaking his mind, once again – this time about Father's Day, which the New York native feels isn't a "real holiday" in the same way that other annual celebrations are. "Listen, listen," he said in a clip uploaded to his feed on Sunday, June 19th. "Father's...
50 CENT
TIME

A New Father of the Bride Proves There’s Life Left in an Old Concept

Our ideas about marriage and marital roles have changed radically in the past 50 years, especially now that women are major players in the work force. What’s changed less is the notion of the wedding : sure, there are always those couples who prefer to celebrate their union with less-conventional events like beach barbecues, and those who avoid the fuss altogether by sneaking off to city hall. But even exceedingly modern, forward-thinking women still want the fantasy of the pristine white dress, the cake festooned with swags of frosting or flowers or both, the tradition of being “given away” by a father or father figure. Even if some of these conventions cut against our cherished notions of feminist autonomy, they also fall staunchly under the category of tradition, rituals that connect us with our forebears. And that’s just one reason we have a new version of Father of the Bride in 2022: as long as there are young women going off to get married, there are going to be fathers who have mixed feelings about seeing them go.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Macy's
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Distractify

Australian Mom Uses TikTok to Educate Others About Her Daughter's Bilateral Macrostomia

Thanks to TikTok, some babies develop an online following before they can even speak. The platform is rife with adorable videos of tots doing their thing. It's wild how just a few seconds caught on camera of a baby doing something quirky or funny or loving can fast-track them to social media fame. But TikTok isn't just for entertaining, it's also used to educate. And for new parents, it can be a valuable tool.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Stay Prayed Up’ Introduces Audiences To Brilliant Gospel Singer Mother Perry: “She Represents Boundless, Infinite Love”

Click here to read the full article. For anyone who has seen the documentary Amazing Grace, it’s hard to imagine a film to rival the one about the making of Aretha Franklin’s gospel album. But the new film Stay Prayed Up contains equally ecstatic moments of a gospel singer in performance, in this case a not widely known but deeply gifted woman referred to as Mother Perry. For almost 50 years Mother Perry – Lena Mae Perry – has been singing hymns of praise as part of The Branchettes, a gospel group based in rural North Carolina. She is the last surviving...
NFL
Kerrang

Rico Nasty unleashes new single Black Punk: “This song is for my weirdos who resonate with that sense of alienation”

As promised in her debut Kerrang! Cover Story earlier this month, Rico Nasty has just dropped a new single, Black Punk. Speaking with K! about the meaning behind the bold new track, Rico explained, “Being a black punk person, walking into certain rooms is very uncomfortable. People look at you like they’re fucking afraid of you. People count you out. People downplay you. People think you’re weird.
MUSIC
Majic 94.5

Majic 94.5

14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Home of Rickey Smiley in the Morning and the real sound of Dallas!

 https://majic945.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy