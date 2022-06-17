ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haines City lawyer, former school principal challenges Martha Santiago for Polk Commission

By The Ledger
 4 days ago
One Polk County commissioner will face a challenge after all.

Markeishia Smith of Haines City filed just before the qualifying deadline to challenge incumbent Martha Santiago of Winter Haven in the District 4 race. Smith is a Democrat and Santiago a Republican.

Republican Rick Wilson, the other county commissioner up for re-election, faced no opposition as the qualifying period ended.

Smith, 40, grew up in Lake Wales and Lake Hamilton and graduated from Haines City High School. She became a teacher and then a principal with Polk County Public Schools before getting a law degree from Florida A&M University College of Law in Orlando. She operates a law office based in Haines City.

Florida House 50:Democrat Veysel Dokur joins race for Florida House in District 50

US House 15:Jay Collins leaves crowded U.S. House District 15 race, will run for Florida Senate instead

Santiago, 67, and a retired provost for Polk State College, is seeking a second term.

Smith has not yet reported any campaign contributions. Santiago has disclosed nearly $85,000 in campaign funds.

Wilson, 69, will automatically receive a second term in District 2.

#Florida House#Florida Senate#School Principal#City High#Politics#Election Local#Polk Commission#Democrat#Republican#U S House#Polk State College
