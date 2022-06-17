ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Brevard businessman David Armstrong announces bid for county commission for second time

By Ralph Chapoco, Florida Today
Florida Today
Florida Today
 4 days ago

Another candidate has thrown his hat into the ring that is the District 4 County Commission contest challenging Robert Feltner.

David Armstrong announced his bid to succeed outgoing Commissioner Curt Smith on Thursday, setting up a showdown with other candidates in the field, including Sandra Sullivan, who also qualified as a candidate for commissioner of the district.

“I decided to run about a couple of months ago when it looked like the candidates were running for a job and not running to better Brevard,” Armstrong said. “When another friend of mine, about my same age, was running, I figured we would get enough businessmen on the commission, there is a strong possibility we could run the commission in Brevard as a business.”

A county resident of more than six decades, he is no stranger to the local political scene. This is his second campaign to be county commissioner. He was a candidate for the same seat in 2014 in a crowded primary that Smith eventually won with nearly 30% of the vote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FNyyU_0gED0G8d00

Armstrong garnered nearly 1,300 votes, about 10% of the electorate. He hopes for a better outcome for this cycle.

This contest has changed dramatically from even a few weeks ago. The race had been stable in the months leading up to the qualifying period, featuring the same cadre of candidates that had included Robert Lee Klimkowski Jr. of the local Libertarian Party, Sullivan who declared her intention to run back in August, and Feltner, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey's pick, who has worked as a campaign consultant as the owner of Conservative Campaign Solutions.

The race now includes a write-in candidate, and a host of Republicans that include Armstrong, Feltner, Sullivan and Margaret Mary Steciuk. Klimkowski eventually withdrew his name from consideration just prior to the end of the qualifying period. Smith must leave the seat because he has termed out.

While Sullivan has claimed the mantle as the environmental advocate of the field, Armstrong plans to stake his claim on issues related to tax and finances, along with growth and development.

“My biggest concern is the money we have collected through sales taxes, that we know where they are at,” Armstrong said. “It is about transparency.”

Those two are perhaps his strongest issues and where he can profess to be an expert. After all, his background centers on business.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10LxFg_0gED0G8d00

Armstrong has been the owner and operator of Armstrong Custom Homes Inc., a company that develops residential and commercial real estate for clients.

Prior to that he worked for Sears, joining the company immediately after graduating from Melbourne High School and eventually retired after spending 21 years with the company.

If elected, he wants to create incentives for local businesses who invest in the area, while encouraging local business creation and housing construction, without raising taxes and fees.

“What  (current commissioners) have not done well is look at growth as a positive revenue source instead of looking at it through the eyes of, ‘I don’t want that just because I have mine,’ they call that Nimbyism,” Armstrong said.

From Armstrong’s perspective, the county can encourage housing development as the base from which to build additional revenues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SUZgY_0gED0G8d00

“Housing pays for itself,” Armstrong said. “You do not have to tax it. Everybody who owns a house spends an estimate of $10,000 on stuff. Instead of taxing for a building permit or everything under the sun.”

He enters the race with support from friends and family, who was with him at Rotary Park when he publicly announced his candidacy.

“I don’t need the money, but I need to leave a better Brevard,” Armstrong said. “That is why people should vote for me. They need to look at all the candidates and know they are voting for the most fiscally responsible person.”

Ralph Chapoco is government and politics watchdog reporter. You can reach Chapoco at rchapoco@floridatoday.com and follow him on Twitter @rchapoco .

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Brevard businessman David Armstrong announces bid for county commission for second time

