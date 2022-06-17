Oliver Springs Police Uses Non-Lethal Methods To Take Man Into Custody

The Roane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot to death late Sunday afternoon. The RCSO says that the incident occurred at around 4:45 pm on Raby Hollow Road in south Roane County. Witnesses told investigators that an argument preceded the shooting, and that the victim had been trying to drive away when he was struck in the head by one of multiple shots fired by the alleged gunman. Deputies say the shooter was taken into custody for further questioning and the incident remains under investigation. Sheriff Stockton told us that The District Attorney General’s office is involved and more than likely will be furthering the case to the grand jury. No other details were given at this time nor the name of the deceased, as it is being withheld until notification of all family members.

ROANE COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO