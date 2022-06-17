ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

D&C asks: What does Juneteenth mean to Rochester's Black community?

By Robert Bell, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
 4 days ago

Juneteenth wasn't a standout holiday on Rashad Smith's calendar until 2010.

"I only knew about it because I have friends living in Buffalo, and Buffalo has had a huge Juneteenth celebration for the longest," Smith said.

That's changed. On Sunday, Smith is hosting a Do it for the Culture Juneteenth beach party to honor local Black entrepreneurs with awards of excellence in their respective fields.

In the days leading up to the event, four local entrepreneurs gathered for a roundtable discussion with the Democrat and Chronicle on how Rochester can give a holiday that's lived in the shadows its due.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dlwU4_0gECyWz900

Smith said that there are "local Black legends deep in culture, rooted in history who have celebrated Juneteenth, but nothing is mainstream."

The holiday is rooted in American history. Enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, weren't free until federal troops arrived on June 19, 1865, hence the name "Juneteenth." The holiday is meant to celebrate the complete emancipation of African Americans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33F0Nh_0gECyWz900

Juneteenth history: How Sodus native Gordon Granger's freedom order in Galveston, Texas, led to Juneteenth

Juneteenth events: 8 ways to celebrate in and around Rochester

Now that Juneteenth is mainstream, how will Rochester commemorate the occasion?

"Black people are not a monolith," Smith said.

But the business owners at the roundtable agreed that celebrating and encouraging entrepreneurship should be centered.

"We were brought to America to create wealth, not achieve it," said Juma Sampson, a local author and clothing designer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MLEF2_0gECyWz900

Standing next to Sampson was Rayna Brooks, owner of The Mobile Spa. Brooks said she believes celebrating entrepreneurship on Juneteenth is vital for the city's younger generation.

"You don't have to be on the corners," Brooks said. "You could do whatever it is you want to do as long you're consistent and put in the work."

Lakeisha Smith and LaMont "DJ Backspin" Wingo joined Sampson and Brooks at the roundtable.

Smith is the founder of "Inspired by Fitness," an intimate program to support people on their journey to better health. Wingo is a renowned DJ featured on 105.5 The Beat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yIQhm_0gECyWz900

"It's necessary to celebrate entrepreneurship because as a people, we are so used to being told we need to work for someone else," Lakeisha Smith said. "To be able to explore our aspirations and do our own thing is what most of us strive for."

"If you're doing something you love, it's not really work," Wingo added. "I've always wanted to be a DJ. To grow up and live life the way you pictured it is the best feeling in the world."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VK05v_0gECyWz900

Now that corporate America has latched on to Juneteenth through products and events, conversations about who should profit off the holiday have dominated social media discussions.

"Other cultures should celebrate Juneteenth, but to monetize it is a no for me," Brooks said. "Don't monetize our hardship. Don't monetize what broke us, don't monetize what grew us."

Smith said he's received some negativity around his Do It For The Culture event because he's charging for tickets to the celebration.

In response to the criticism, Smith asked, "As a people, why can't we make money? Every other culture does that with their holidays, and people support it without problems. We still have the history; that's never going to change, but let's take it to another level where we can create meaningful celebratory opportunities for us to promote Juneteenth and for Black people to profit from our planning efforts if that's what we desire to do.

A significant takeaway from the discussion was that Black people should have the right to celebrate the holiday in multiple ways and likened the economic opportunity to the dollars generated for Christmas, Halloween or St. Patrick's Day.

"Even if you just want to pull out the grill and hang out like Memorial Day or Labor Day, that's cool too," Wingo said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Rz6A_0gECyWz900

Regarding the future of Juneteenth observances in Rochester, the talk transitioned into a need for coordinated efforts to establish a Juneteenth festival that rivals other famous affairs like the Lilac Festival. The group believes the city needs to support those efforts but shared their hunger for the Black community to take accountability.

"We got to take some of the responsibility for why there is nothing here like what they have in Buffalo," Sampson said. "If you build it, they will come."

There are several Juneteenth events planned for this weekend in Rochester . This new era of tastemakers hopes to be the change they seek in the future.

"All of the innovators and influencers need to put a light on Juneteenth," Brooks said. "We are going to be the reason for a change."

Contact Robert Bell at: rlbell@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter: @byrobbell & Instagram: @ byrobbell

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: D&C asks: What does Juneteenth mean to Rochester's Black community?

