The Wendy Williams Show's sad end after 13 years: Troubled host's ex Kevin Hunter brands her absence from final episode a 'travesty' as Sherri Shepherd officially closes out the daytime program before taking over timeslot

The Wendy Williams Show has finally ended for good and the long running daytime series did so without an appearance from its titular host.

Sherri Shepherd, who will permanently take over Wendy's timeslot, guest hosted the last episode of the once popular daytime talk show which is ending after 13 years.

Williams, 57, had been on an indefinite leave from hosting due to health issues and had not filmed a single episode this season. However, her estranged husband, Kevin Hunter told ET that her absence from the final episode was a 'travesty.'

Devoted Wendy fans were no doubt disappointed not to hear the eponymous host give one last 'how you doin?' before the talk show ended its run on Friday.

Sherri Shepherd, who has served as guest host in Wendy's stead, addressed the 'bittersweet moment'.

'Most of all, we have to thank you, Wendy Williams,' Shepherd said to the audience. 'There is nobody like Wendy Williams. From her days on the radio to ruling daytime talk for 13 seasons, Wendy earned her title as the queen of all media. If you think about it, Wendy Williams changed daytime talk.'

'I want to say, Ms. Wendy, you are an icon and you are loved by so many,' Sherri added during her tribute.

Wendy's presence was still felt on set with a pre-produced montage of some of her biggest and most talked about moments from seasons past.

The crowd cheered for Shepherd, who will slide into Wendy's timeslot with her own self-titled show in the fall, however not everyone was satisfied with how things went down.

'I feel like it is a travesty on the part of Debmar-Mercury to have such an unceremonious departure without Wendy being involved,' Kevin Hunter told ET.

He continued: 'It is the first time in the history of talk shows for this to be done, especially for a show that has been on for more than 10 years. There is absolutely no reason why a bigger celebration that involved Wendy couldn't happen.'

Hunter served as a long time executive producer and co-creator of his ex-wife's series, as well as her manager.

'I know the blood, sweat and tears that went into making the show such a success, [and] I am not happy with the way the show is going out on a personal level and I am truly sorry that the show's fans have to see it go down the way that it is,' Hunter said.

Hunter was fired as Wendy's manager in 2019 after DailyMail.com revealed that he had been having a years-long affair with a massage therapist and had fathered a love child.

News of his affair not only cost Kevin his job, but also his 21-year-long marriage as Wendy filed for divorce shortly after his tryst went public.

After Wendy's split with Kevin, the star appeared to fall on hard times in her personal life. The same year, the New Jersey native relapsed in her sobriety and was briefly hospitalized.

She then suffered a bout of health scares related to her Graves' disease diagnosis and as a result, Wendy, took what at the time was explained as a temporary leave of absence from her show.

The temporary step back, however, became permanent. A rotating cast of guest hosts and panelists had stepped in for Wendy during her hiatus with Sherri Shepherd a standout among them.

When it became clear that Wendy would never return to her iconic purple hued set on Manhattan's west side, it was revealed that her show would end for good.

Sherri Shepherd was then announced to take over the timeslot with how own daytime show, crisply titled Sherri, produced and distributed by the same company, Debmar-Mercury.

'Since Wendy is still not available to host the show as she continues on her road to recovery, we believe it is best for our fans, stations and advertising partners to start making this transition now,' company co-presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein said in a statement at the time.

'We hope to be able to work with Wendy again in the future, and continue to wish her a speedy and full recovery,' the executives said.

They also expressed their 'great love and affinity for Wendy' and admiration for her success.

A little over a month ago a Page Six insider revealed that some staffers on the series were hoping Williams would make an appearance on the finale.

The staffers 'have all these fond memories' and 'want her to come back,' said the source. 'A lot of people - especially the mid and low-level producers - signed up for the job because of Wendy. It feels like it's just going to end [without her]. It's weird.'

Following the wild success of her nationally syndicated radio show, Wendy Williams transitioned her talents to television. The Wendy Williams Show premiered in 2008 to equally wild success.

Wendy's candor with the viewers and in-studio audience during her famous Hot Topics, Ask Wendy and Inside Scoop segments endeared her to fans due to her honest, albeit at times often controversial takes.