ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

The Wendy Williams Show's sad end after 13 years: Troubled host's ex Kevin Hunter brands her absence from final episode a 'travesty' as Sherri Shepherd officially closes out the daytime program before taking over timeslot

By Caitlyn Becker For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

The Wendy Williams Show has finally ended for good and the long running daytime series did so without an appearance from its titular host.

Sherri Shepherd, who will permanently take over Wendy's timeslot, guest hosted the last episode of the once popular daytime talk show which is ending after 13 years.

Williams, 57, had been on an indefinite leave from hosting due to health issues and had not filmed a single episode this season. However, her estranged husband, Kevin Hunter told ET that her absence from the final episode was a 'travesty.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27IJcn_0gECxTNB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I4XbQ_0gECxTNB00

Devoted Wendy fans were no doubt disappointed not to hear the eponymous host give one last 'how you doin?' before the talk show ended its run on Friday.

Sherri Shepherd, who has served as guest host in Wendy's stead, addressed the 'bittersweet moment'.

'Most of all, we have to thank you, Wendy Williams,' Shepherd said to the audience. 'There is nobody like Wendy Williams. From her days on the radio to ruling daytime talk for 13 seasons, Wendy earned her title as the queen of all media. If you think about it, Wendy Williams changed daytime talk.'

'I want to say, Ms. Wendy, you are an icon and you are loved by so many,' Sherri added during her tribute.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22PbN6_0gECxTNB00
'Most of all, we have to thank you, Wendy Williams,' Shepherd said to the audience. 'There is nobody like Wendy Williams. From her days on the radio to ruling daytime talk for 13 seasons, Wendy earned her title as the queen of all media. If you think about it, Wendy Williams changed daytime talk.'

Wendy's presence was still felt on set with a pre-produced montage of some of her biggest and most talked about moments from seasons past.

The crowd cheered for Shepherd, who will slide into Wendy's timeslot with her own self-titled show in the fall, however not everyone was satisfied with how things went down.

'I feel like it is a travesty on the part of Debmar-Mercury to have such an unceremonious departure without Wendy being involved,' Kevin Hunter told ET.

He continued: 'It is the first time in the history of talk shows for this to be done, especially for a show that has been on for more than 10 years. There is absolutely no reason why a bigger celebration that involved Wendy couldn't happen.'

Hunter served as a long time executive producer and co-creator of his ex-wife's series, as well as her manager.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z8jJ0_0gECxTNB00
'I feel like it is a travesty on the part of Debmar-Mercury to have such an unceremonious departure without Wendy being involved,' Kevin Hunter told ET (Wendy and Kevin in 2018)

'I know the blood, sweat and tears that went into making the show such a success, [and] I am not happy with the way the show is going out on a personal level and I am truly sorry that the show's fans have to see it go down the way that it is,' Hunter said.

Hunter was fired as Wendy's manager in 2019 after DailyMail.com revealed that he had been having a years-long affair with a massage therapist and had fathered a love child.

News of his affair not only cost Kevin his job, but also his 21-year-long marriage as Wendy filed for divorce shortly after his tryst went public.

After Wendy's split with Kevin, the star appeared to fall on hard times in her personal life. The same year, the New Jersey native relapsed in her sobriety and was briefly hospitalized.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MmrRg_0gECxTNB00
Passing the baton: A rotating cast of guest hosts and panelists had stepped in for Wendy during her hiatus this year, with Sherri Shepherd a standout among them; Sherri will now permanently take over (Sherri and Wendy in 2014)

She then suffered a bout of health scares related to her Graves' disease diagnosis and as a result, Wendy, took what at the time was explained as a temporary leave of absence from her show.

The temporary step back, however, became permanent. A rotating cast of guest hosts and panelists had stepped in for Wendy during her hiatus with Sherri Shepherd a standout among them.

When it became clear that Wendy would never return to her iconic purple hued set on Manhattan's west side, it was revealed that her show would end for good.

Sherri Shepherd was then announced to take over the timeslot with how own daytime show, crisply titled Sherri, produced and distributed by the same company, Debmar-Mercury.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RRPsR_0gECxTNB00
Not happy: Williams, 57, had been on an indefinite leave from hosting due to health issues and had not filmed a single episode this series. However, her estranged husband, Kevin Hunter told ET that her absence from the final episode was a 'travesty.'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37WFqQ_0gECxTNB00
Her time: Sherri Shepherd was announced to take over the timeslot with how own daytime show, crisply titled Sherri, produced and distributed by the same company, Debmar-Mercury

'Since Wendy is still not available to host the show as she continues on her road to recovery, we believe it is best for our fans, stations and advertising partners to start making this transition now,' company co-presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein said in a statement at the time.

'We hope to be able to work with Wendy again in the future, and continue to wish her a speedy and full recovery,' the executives said.

They also expressed their 'great love and affinity for Wendy' and admiration for her success.

A little over a month ago a Page Six insider revealed that some staffers on the series were hoping Williams would make an appearance on the finale.

The staffers 'have all these fond memories' and 'want her to come back,' said the source. 'A lot of people - especially the mid and low-level producers - signed up for the job because of Wendy. It feels like it's just going to end [without her]. It's weird.'

Following the wild success of her nationally syndicated radio show, Wendy Williams transitioned her talents to television. The Wendy Williams Show premiered in 2008 to equally wild success.

Wendy's candor with the viewers and in-studio audience during her famous Hot Topics, Ask Wendy and Inside Scoop segments endeared her to fans due to her honest, albeit at times often controversial takes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RIGO1_0gECxTNB00
She will be missed: The staffers 'have all these fond memories' and 'want her to come back,' said the source. 'A lot of people - especially the mid and low-level producers - signed up for the job because of Wendy. It feels like it's just going to end [without her]. It's weird'

Comments / 1

Related
Variety

‘The Wendy Williams Show’ to Air Final Episode This Week (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. After 13 seasons, “The Wendy Williams Show” will officially come to an end this Friday, Variety has learned exclusively. The daytime talk show has been airing all season without its host, Wendy Williams, who will not be present for the final episode, which will include a video montage celebrating her groundbreaking television run. “The final original episode of ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ will air on Friday, June 17th with a video tribute to the iconic host. The series comes to an end after 13 successful years in syndication,” a spokesperson for the show says in...
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Johnny Depp surprises fans with clean shaven look as he performs with Jeff Beck in first appearance since Amber Heard admitted she can't afford $8.3million in damages

It was a cleaner-cut Johnny Depp who whipped fans into a frenzy on Sunday as he took to the stage with Jeff Beck at the Helsinki Blues Festival in Finland. The typically bearded actor, who recently won his defamation case against Amber Heard, was clean shaven during his first public appearance since his ex-wife admitted she can't afford the $8.3 million in damages awarded to him during a Dateline interview last week.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Hunter
Person
Sherri Shepherd
Person
Wendy Williams
SheKnows

Esme’s Downfall on General Hospital Finally Appears Imminent but We Suspect a Twist Coming — Plus, Britt’s GIF Won the Week

Another week in Port Charles and it felt like General Hospital was serving up far too many of their second-tier storylines. With the truth about Marshall out, it seems it’s going to lead to another revelation. Spinelli is definitely behind Society Setups, but does anyone care? Dex working for Michael was an interesting twist, but it’s still a rehashed storyline. Finally, Britt going viral definitely stole the week.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Complex

D.L. Hughley Responds to Mo’Nique’s Contract Dispute Claim (UPDATE)

UPDATED 5/30, 12:30 p.m. ET: The latest chapter in the rift between Mo’Nique and D.L. Hughley is still unfolding. “The fact that you point the people to the ticket stubs for the order of the names versus to your contract implies that you don’t have a contract that shows you are the headliner like I do,” Mo’Nique responded in a lengthy Instagram post. “Either show your contract or be quiet.”
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

Producing Team Behind ‘Ellen’ Returning With Jennifer Hudson-Led Talk Show in September

The multi-talented Jennifer Hudson is returning to the small screen to host her own talk show, “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” premiering Sept. 12. The recent EGOT winner’s new series has set the Daytime Emmy-winning team of Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner and Corey Palent (“The Ellen DeGeneres Show”) as executive producers and showrunners. The upcoming show has been cleared in more than 95% of the country, and is heading into national syndication this fall. Fox TV stations will serve as its primary home and the show hails from Warner Bros.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

‘The Wendy Williams Show’ Officially Ending After 13 Years In Syndication

Click here to read the full article. It’s official. The Wendy Williams Show will air its final episode this Friday, Deadline has confirmed. The Wendy Williams Show had been slated to continue through the end of the season with rotating guest hosts, as Williams has been sidelined with health issues for the entire season. Williams will not be present for the final episode, but it will include a video montage with a tribute to her and her long run. TV Series Cancellations 2022: Photo Gallery “The final original episode of The Wendy Williams Show will air on Friday, June 17th, with a video...
TV SHOWS
Black Enterprise

Fans Rally Around Janet Hubert After She Announces Her New Role On AMC’s Show ‘Demascus’

Legendary actress Janet Hubert is in her winning season; she announced on her Instagram page that she landed a regular series role in AMC’s Demascus. Playwright Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm created the AMC Studios comedic sci-fi series that centers around the character Demascus, played by Okieriete Onaodowan, a 33-year-old Black man who uses groundbreaking technology to experience various parts of his life. The series will explore variations of the Black male perspective, according to Deadline.
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

Julie Goodwin reveals she consulted her psychologist before agreeing to return to MasterChef - following her drink driving arrest and breakdown: 'I didn't want to be back in a dark place'

Julie Goodwin has revealed she consulted her psychologist before agreeing to join MasterChef Australia: Fans V Faves this year. The celebrity chef, 51, who won the first season of MasterChef in 2009, has been open about her battle with anxiety and depression following her drink-driving arrest four years ago. Speaking...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Dwayne Johnson and Chris Rock Have Reportedly Been Asked to Host the Emmys

Chris Rock and Dwayne Johnson have been approached about hosting the Primetime Emmys in September, Deadline reports. The Emmys would understandably try to gauge Rock’s interest in the gig in wake of the slap seen ‘round the world at the Oscars earlier this year, but he has reportedly declined the offer. The comedian jokingly revealed in April that he would only discuss the incident when he was paid to do so. “I’m OK, I have a whole show and I’m not talking about that until I get paid. Life is good. I got my hearing back,” he said.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Katie Price's fiancé Carl Woods 'WON'T attend her sister Sophie's wedding as she refuses to lift ban amid on/off relationship and issues with her partner Harry'

Carl Woods will reportedly not be attending the wedding of Katie Price's sister Sophie on Wednesday after she refused to lift the ban on him. Sophie, who got engaged to her partner Harry Brooks in March, is due to say 'I do', but has refused to include Katie's fiancé Carl due to his on/off relationship with Katie as well as issues with Harry.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

425K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy