Williamson County, TN

Here are 10 Ways to Spend Time with Dad on Father’s Day

By Donna Vissman
 4 days ago

If you’re still wondering what to buy Dad for Father’s Day, we’ve got some great suggestions. Instead of purchasing a particular item, why not consider an “experience gift,” – something fun you and dad can do together! We’ve put together a list of ways to be active, have fun, and most of all enjoy a day together.

Bowling

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eZ9jf_0gECxSUS00
photo by MIchael Carpenter

Take Dad bowling and the whole family can determine who can knock down the most pins. There are places to bowl all over Middle Tennessee.

Read places to bowl in Middle Tennessee here .

Cumberland Kayak

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fSsMM_0gECxSUS00
photo from Cumberland Kayak Facebook

Visit Cumberland Kayak for your next adventure on the Harpeth River. They offer kayak rentals for the Harpeth River. All trips begin and end at Harlinsdale Farm where you will be picked up and taken to Eastern Flank Battlefield to start your journey. They also offer kayaking on the Cumberland River.

Find more information here.

Masters & Makers Trail

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ipef3_0gECxSUS00
photo by Jim Wood

The Masters & Makers Trail is a great way to spend time with dad while also enjoying the beauty of the Williamson County countryside. The trail includes Arrington Vineyards , Mantra Artisan Ales , Mill Creek Brewing Company, H Clark Distillery, and Leiper’s Fork Distillery. You will be able to immerse yourself in the local culture while savoring the distinct, locally made flavors at each of the stops that dot the more than 70 miles of the trail. You may not be able to hit all of the stops on the trail but it would make for a scenic afternoon in Williamson County. Before planning your trip be sure to check the availability of each maker, most are open on Saturday but few are open on Sunday.

Find more information here.

Super Speedway Driving Experience

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ze1sj_0gECxSUS00
photo from Rusty Wallace Racing Experience

Super Speedway is located at 4847-F McCrary Road, Lebanon

Does Dad have the need for speed? Take Dad to the Super Speedway Track in Lebanon where he can try his hand driving around the track or he can choose a ride-along package.

Find more information here .

Nashville Sounds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v9zFQ_0gECxSUS00
photo by Donna Vissman

First Tennessee Park is located at 19 Jr Gilliam Way, Nashville, TN 37219

Take Dad to a game at First Tennessee Park. The game on  Father’s Day is away but there are home games the rest of the week.

Buy tickets online here .

Franklin on Foot

photo from Franklin on Foot Facebook

Take Dad on a unique tour of Franklin with Franklin on Foot. From Murder and Mayhem to Civil War, and Ghost Tours, there’s something for dad.

Don’t delay in making your reservations online.

Take Dad to Nashville Shores

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sruv9_0gECxSUS00
photo from Nashville Shores

Take a break from the heat and spend the day at the pool with Dad. Nashville Shores is now open for the season.

Find more information here.

Try Axe Throwing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rNnSx_0gECxSUS00
photo by Donna Vissman

Sticks and Stones Axe, 615 Bakers Bridge Avenue, Franklin

Bad Axe Throwing, 648 Fogg Street, Nashville

Blade & Timber, 2018 B Lindell Avenue, Nashville

Try out axe throwing! While this is a fun new trend to try, it’s not necessarily something the whole family can do together. You have to be 10 or over to participate and you must wear closed-toe shoes.

  • Find more information on Sticks and Stones here.
  • Find more information on Bad Axe Throwing here.
  • Find more information on Blade & Timber here.

A Round of Golf

photo from Franklin Bridge Golf Club

If Dad is not a golf club member, buy him a round of golf at a public course.

Check out:
Cheekwood Golf Club (285 Spencer Creek Road Franklin)
Franklin Bridge Golf Club (750 Riverview Drive, Franklin)
Harpeth Hills Golf Club (2424 Old Hickory Blvd., Nashville)

Or you can try out Top Golf, an adventure for the whole family.
Top Golf (500 Cowan St, Nashville)

Arrington Vineyards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2egzcZ_0gECxSUS00
photo by Donna Vissman

Arrington Vineyards, 6211 Patton Road, Arrington.

Enjoy the picturesque views at Arrington Vineyards on a weekend afternoon. Arrington Vineyard is owned by country music artist Kix Brooks, winemaker Kip Summers, and entrepreneur John Russell and they strive to give visitors a “wine country experience.”

Bring a picnic lunch or purchase food from the food trucks on-site and enjoy wine among the picturesque rolling hills of middle Tennessee.

Learn more at arringtonvineyards.com.

The post Here are 10 Ways to Spend Time with Dad on Father’s Day appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Cheatham County Source

The Nashville Predators Craft Beer Festival Returns to the Bridgestone Arena This Saturday

Get out of the summer heat and come out for craft brews, food, games, and entertainment at the 2022 Nashville Predators Craft Beer Festival on Saturday, June 25 from 3-7 p.m. at Bridgestone Arena (501 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203). This event is guaranteed to be the “coolest” beer festival in town! Proceeds benefit the Nashville […] The post The Nashville Predators Craft Beer Festival Returns to the Bridgestone Arena This Saturday appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Thrillist Says These Two Local BBQ Spots are Must-Visit Eateries

Thrillist released its list of “The 57 American Barbecue Joints You Need to Visit Right Now” which spans from New York to Texas and of course Tennessee. There are two Nashville area bbq joints mentioned on the list. First mention of Tennessee bbq is Martin’s Bar-B-Que. Martin’s has locations in Nashville, Nolensville, Spring Hill and Mt […] The post Thrillist Says These Two Local BBQ Spots are Must-Visit Eateries appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Music City Freedom Festival – A Juneteenth Celebration

On Saturday, June 19th from 12:00 pm – 8:00 pm, many gathered at Hadley Park in Nashville to celebrate Juneteenth at the Music City Freedom Festival. This free, family event hosted many local businesses and organizations, which came out to support each other and the community, as well as local bands and entertainment. Among the […] The post Music City Freedom Festival – A Juneteenth Celebration appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

After 30 Years in Business, Dandgure’s Cafeteria in Nashville Will Close

A longtime southern restaurant in downtown Nashville will close. In a social media post, Dandgure’s Cafeteria announced that after 31 years it will close on June 30,2022. Located at 538 Lafayette Street, owner Dan Robinson is retiring. The meat and three was known for fried chicken, catfish, macaroni and cheese with specials running each day. […] The post After 30 Years in Business, Dandgure’s Cafeteria in Nashville Will Close appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: June 12, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from June 12 to June 17. Cheatham County Source 12 Men Charged in Nashville Undercover Sex Trafficking Operation A two-day undercover operation by MNPD Human Trafficking detectives, with the assistance of the TBI and Homeland Security Investigations, resulted in ten men being charged with trafficking. Read […] The post Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: June 12, 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

Ole Red Nashville to Celebrate Blake Shelton’s Birthday with Free Dessert

Were you born June 18? Then don’t miss the opportunity to celebrate at Ole Red Nashville this Saturday, June 18, when the restaurant and music venue will kick off the boss’s big day- Blake Shelton- with free dessert for guests who share his birthday. Before indulging their sweet tooth, birthday revelers can enjoy live performances […] The post Ole Red Nashville to Celebrate Blake Shelton’s Birthday with Free Dessert appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

After Two Years, Nashville’s Live on the Green Festival Returns in 2022

Lightning 100, Nashville’s Independent Radio, is proud to announce the exciting return of Live On The Green on Labor Day Weekend, September 1-5, 2022. It’s been two years since fans have been able to attend the beloved festival in person at Nashville’s Public Square Park and this year’s event is a celebration of the community […] The post After Two Years, Nashville’s Live on the Green Festival Returns in 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER- Air Quality Alert Still In Effect- Welcome Summer

First day of Summer and some may find it hard to breathe. From the NWS: Air Quality Alert TNZ007>009-025>030-057-059-060-062-063-220500- Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Hickman-Williamson-Maury-Rutherford-Cannon- Including the cities of Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Centerville, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, and Woodbury 424 […] The post WEATHER- Air Quality Alert Still In Effect- Welcome Summer appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

City of Franklin to Host All Day Fourth of July Activities Including Children’s Parade, Music & Fireworks

Thousands are expected to attend the popular Franklin on the Fourth celebration on the square happening Monday, July 4th in Franklin, TN and sponsored by the Franklin Lions Club. Festivities begin at 10:00 a.m. with music, food and craft vendors, antique cars, and much more. The event will also feature a Children’s Patriotic Parade at […] The post City of Franklin to Host All Day Fourth of July Activities Including Children’s Parade, Music & Fireworks appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
FRANKLIN, TN
Cheatham County Source

MTSU Resumes and Expands Bonnaroo Partnership in 2022

Students and faculty back in full force at music fest after pandemic pause Middle Tennessee State University not only resumed its pandemic-paused partnership this year with the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, it expanded efforts to provide additional learning experiences for its students seeking real-world experience at the iconic entertainment venue. Students from MTSU’s College […] The post MTSU Resumes and Expands Bonnaroo Partnership in 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
MANCHESTER, TN
Cheatham County Source

Celebrate Juneteenth With These Events Across Middle Tennessee

Juneteenth will be celebrated across Middle Tennessee in just a few weeks. Last year, on June 17, 2021, Juneteenth became an official federal holiday. What is Juneteenth? Juneteenth honors the end of slavery in the United States. Juneteenth is short for “June Nineteenth” marks the day when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1865 […] The post Celebrate Juneteenth With These Events Across Middle Tennessee appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

‘This is Us’ Actress Chrissy Metz to Perform at City Winery in Nashville

Award-winning actress and EMI Nashville recording artist Chrissy Metz announces Chrissy Metz Live at City Winery, a seven-city tour kicking off Aug. 9 in Washington, D.C. stopping in Nashville on September 1. The intimate setting of City Winery provides the perfect atmosphere for Metz’s affable, easy-going presence and storytelling to match her relatable music, from […] The post ‘This is Us’ Actress Chrissy Metz to Perform at City Winery in Nashville appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

OBITUARY: Willie ‘Modene’ Gibson

Willie “Modene” Gibson, age 92 of Ashland City, Tennessee, died Friday, June 17, 2022 at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville. Mrs. Gibson was born on July 26, 1929 in Ashland City, Tennessee to the late Allen & Lula Mai Binkley Mayo. She was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death […] The post OBITUARY: Willie ‘Modene’ Gibson appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Tennessee Titans to Host Food Drive to Celebrate 615 Day

The Tennessee Titans today announced the launch of a week-long food drive in honor of next week’s “615 Day,” celebrated annually in Nashville on June 15. The “Celebrate 615” food drive benefits Second Harvest Food Bank and will take place from Wednesday, June 8 – Wednesday, June 15. Participants are encouraged to bring Second Harvest […] The post Tennessee Titans to Host Food Drive to Celebrate 615 Day appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

OBITUARY: Heather Dawn Lindeman

Heather Dawn Lindeman passed away on June 15, 2022, at her home in Ashland City, Tennessee, she was 31 years old. She was born in Murfreesboro, Tennessee on September 23, 1990, to David Lindeman and Lisa (Plunkett) Cantrell. Heather is preceded in death by her grandfather, Thomas “Hoody” Ashburn. She is survived by her daughter, […] The post OBITUARY: Heather Dawn Lindeman appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Fishing Advisory Issued for Cheatham Reservoir

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) today announced a precautionary fish consumption advisory due to polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) on Cheatham Reservoir in Davidson County. In 2020 and 2021, TDEC collected fish from Cheatham Reservoir at Shelby Street and Bordeaux Bridges. Based on the fish tissue results, a precautionary fish consumption advisory is being […] The post Fishing Advisory Issued for Cheatham Reservoir appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Everything You Need to Know About Downtown Nashville’s 4th of July Celebration

Old Dominion will headline Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th presented by Dr Pepper, the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp announced. A free Amazon Family Fun Zone will be open on Sunday, July 3, from noon to 6 p.m., and Monday, July 4 from noon to 5 p.m. with inflatables and live music. Previously […] The post Everything You Need to Know About Downtown Nashville’s 4th of July Celebration appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Titans Derrick Henry Motivated for 2022 Season

From Tennessee Titans/Jim Wyatt NASHVILLE – Derrick Henry has plenty of reasons to be motivated. For starters, the memory of last season’s playoff loss to the Bengals has stuck with the Titans running back. “It definitely fueled me in the offseason,” Henry said. Questions about whether Henry can pick up where he left off pre-injury […] The post Titans Derrick Henry Motivated for 2022 Season appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Ascension Saint Thomas and Kindred Rehabilitation Services Open New Rehabilitation Hospital in Nashville

Ascension Saint Thomas and Kindred Rehabilitation Services, a business unit of Brentwood-based LifePoint Health, opened today Ascension Saint Thomas Rehabilitation Hospital at 310 21st Avenue North in Nashville. Ascension Saint Thomas Rehabilitation Hospital began accepting its first patients this week. Located on the Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown campus, the new 66,000-square-foot, 40-bed rehabilitation hospital provides […] The post Ascension Saint Thomas and Kindred Rehabilitation Services Open New Rehabilitation Hospital in Nashville appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Nashville International Airport Announces $1.4 Billion Improvement and Expansion Plan

Nashville International Airport® (BNA®) announced New Horizon, an improvement and expansion plan for two concourses, a new air freight building, terminal roadway improvements and additional upgrades to further enhance the traveler experience. New Horizon is expected to cost an additional $1.4 billion and will be phased in over the next six years with a scheduled […] The post Nashville International Airport Announces $1.4 Billion Improvement and Expansion Plan appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
