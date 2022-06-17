Here are 10 Ways to Spend Time with Dad on Father’s Day

If you’re still wondering what to buy Dad for Father’s Day, we’ve got some great suggestions. Instead of purchasing a particular item, why not consider an “experience gift,” – something fun you and dad can do together! We’ve put together a list of ways to be active, have fun, and most of all enjoy a day together.

Bowling

Take Dad bowling and the whole family can determine who can knock down the most pins. There are places to bowl all over Middle Tennessee.

Read places to bowl in Middle Tennessee here .

Cumberland Kayak

Visit Cumberland Kayak for your next adventure on the Harpeth River. They offer kayak rentals for the Harpeth River. All trips begin and end at Harlinsdale Farm where you will be picked up and taken to Eastern Flank Battlefield to start your journey. They also offer kayaking on the Cumberland River.

Find more information here.

Masters & Makers Trail

The Masters & Makers Trail is a great way to spend time with dad while also enjoying the beauty of the Williamson County countryside. The trail includes Arrington Vineyards , Mantra Artisan Ales , Mill Creek Brewing Company, H Clark Distillery, and Leiper’s Fork Distillery. You will be able to immerse yourself in the local culture while savoring the distinct, locally made flavors at each of the stops that dot the more than 70 miles of the trail. You may not be able to hit all of the stops on the trail but it would make for a scenic afternoon in Williamson County. Before planning your trip be sure to check the availability of each maker, most are open on Saturday but few are open on Sunday.

Find more information here.

Super Speedway Driving Experience

Super Speedway is located at 4847-F McCrary Road, Lebanon

Does Dad have the need for speed? Take Dad to the Super Speedway Track in Lebanon where he can try his hand driving around the track or he can choose a ride-along package.

Find more information here .

Nashville Sounds

First Tennessee Park is located at 19 Jr Gilliam Way, Nashville, TN 37219

Take Dad to a game at First Tennessee Park. The game on Father’s Day is away but there are home games the rest of the week.

Buy tickets online here .

Franklin on Foot

Take Dad on a unique tour of Franklin with Franklin on Foot. From Murder and Mayhem to Civil War, and Ghost Tours, there’s something for dad.

Don’t delay in making your reservations online.

Take Dad to Nashville Shores

Take a break from the heat and spend the day at the pool with Dad. Nashville Shores is now open for the season.

Find more information here.

Try Axe Throwing

Sticks and Stones Axe, 615 Bakers Bridge Avenue, Franklin

Bad Axe Throwing, 648 Fogg Street, Nashville

Blade & Timber, 2018 B Lindell Avenue, Nashville

Try out axe throwing! While this is a fun new trend to try, it’s not necessarily something the whole family can do together. You have to be 10 or over to participate and you must wear closed-toe shoes.

Find more information on Sticks and Stones here.

Find more information on Bad Axe Throwing here.

Find more information on Blade & Timber here.

A Round of Golf

If Dad is not a golf club member, buy him a round of golf at a public course.

Check out:

Cheekwood Golf Club (285 Spencer Creek Road Franklin)

Franklin Bridge Golf Club (750 Riverview Drive, Franklin)

Harpeth Hills Golf Club (2424 Old Hickory Blvd., Nashville)

Or you can try out Top Golf, an adventure for the whole family.

Top Golf (500 Cowan St, Nashville)

Arrington Vineyards

Arrington Vineyards, 6211 Patton Road, Arrington.

Enjoy the picturesque views at Arrington Vineyards on a weekend afternoon. Arrington Vineyard is owned by country music artist Kix Brooks, winemaker Kip Summers, and entrepreneur John Russell and they strive to give visitors a “wine country experience.”

Bring a picnic lunch or purchase food from the food trucks on-site and enjoy wine among the picturesque rolling hills of middle Tennessee.

Learn more at arringtonvineyards.com.

The post Here are 10 Ways to Spend Time with Dad on Father’s Day appeared first on Cheatham County Source .