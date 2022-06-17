Expanded Henry Awards nets record 48 nominations for Denver Center

Neyla Pekarek, left, with cast members from the DCPA Theatre Company's 'Rattlesnake Kate,' which earned 16 Colorado Theatre Guild Henry Award nominations. Andrew Kelly Photography

The Colorado Theatre Guild's Henry Awards are back and bigger ... much bigger ... than ever before.

In an calculated effort to spread the bounty around to more member companies, the advocacy group is now splitting most every category into two tiers based on size. That certainly expanded the number of small theater companies that now have a shot at one of the Guild's head-spinning 33 prizes, it also ballooned the number of nominations available to the state's largest theater companies that occupy the comparatively small top tier.

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts, which only presented half a season after returning from the pandemic shutdown, hauled in 48 of the 170 nominations, including 42 for its in-house theater company and six for its cabaret division. That obliterated the previous Henry Awards record of 29 nominations for one company.

Imagine what they might do with a whole season of shows for judges to chose from.

Trailing a mile or so behind are the Arvada Center, with 15 nominations.

Every year the Henry Awards tends to lift one underdog company out of the pack for one brief, shining year, and this time around it is the Performance Now Theatre Company of Lakewood, which came next with 14 nominations, followed by the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center with 13 and the Town Hall Arts Center with nine.

The Henry Awards, started in 2006 but on hiatus since 2020, honor achievements by Colorado Theatre Guild members, which includes most Colorado companies but not notable names like Curious Theatre Company and Lake Dillon Theatre Company.

By far, the most-honored single show of the year is the DCPA Theatre Company's world-premiere homegrown musical "Rattlesnake Kate," with 16 nominations. That was a contemporary look back at a Colorado pioneer who became briefly famous for surviving a snake migration, with music by former Lumineers cellist Neyla Pekarek. That was followed by Performance Now's "The Drowsy Chaperone," with 10 nominations. Four musicals followed with six each.

Pekarek's musical, written with Karen Hartman, was not only nominated for Outstanding Musical and Outstanding New Musical, Pekarek was nominated herself as a supporting actress for her performance as Kate Slaughterback's cello-playing horse, Brownie.

Among plays, the DCPA Theatre Company's "In the Upper Room" hauled in 12 nominations, followed by its simultaneous offering of "Choir Boy" with 11. The Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College's "Guadalupe in the Guest Room" was next with eight.

The Henry Awards long ago split its member companies into tiers for design categories. This is the first year it is also splitting them into tiers for acting – a controversial decision that implies that the quality of an actor's work is somehow impacted by a company's budget. But that will result in more winners, and, presumably more happy Guild members. Tier I remains companies with annual budgets of $500,000 or more, with Tier II anything less. However, the Guild is not splitting the two marquee categories – Outstanding Play and Outstanding Musical – by tiers.

The expansion of the nominee pool will bring a number of smaller companies to the July 25 party at the Arvada Center, where the winners will be announced. Those include Sasquatch Productions, Cherry Creek Theatre, Firehouse, Theatre Or, Benchmark, the Springs Ensemble Theatre, Ovation West of Evergreen and the Steel City Theatre Company of Pueblo. One company that started up just after the pandemic but already has disbanded is the Forge Light Theatreworks, which earned four nominations for two shows.

Despite the expanded nominations pool, there certainly will be plenty of inevitable seasonal grousing about the sometimes head-scratching distribution of the Henry Award nominations, and how they are determined by a pool of 100 statewide adjudicators. Among the top-notch Colorado companies with a notable lack of representation this year are The Catamounts (1), Butterfly Effect Theatre of Colorado (1), Phamaly Theatre Company (0), BDT Stage (0), Su Teatro (0), Creede Repertory Theatre (0), Candlelight Dinner Playhouse (0) and the Colorado Shakespeare Festival (0).

Three of the season's most widely praised productions – The Arvada Center's "Animal Farm," Benchmark's "Elephant" and the Aurora Fox's "Hundred Days" – received no nominations.

According to the Guild, 140 shows were adjudicated and eligible for awards consideration.

This year, the Guild is reviving a tradition from the former Denver Post Ovation Awards by creating a category specifically for outstanding youth performers under 18. That allowed for the only two nominations of the year for the Aurora Fox, one of Colorado's most active producing companies.

Tickets to the July 25 Henry Awards are on sale at arvadacenter.org or by calling 720-898-7200. There is also a streaming option.

'In the Upper Room' leads all plays with 12 nominations. Adams Viscom

2021-22 Henry Award nominations

Outstanding Production of a Play

"The Liar," Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, Directed by Geoffrey Kent

"Guadalupe in the Guest Room," Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, Directed by James Bruenger-Arreguin

“In the Upper Room,” DCPA Theatre Company, Directed by Gregg T. Daniel

"Choir Boy," DCPA Theatre Company, Directed by Jamil Jude

"The Crucible," Miners Alley Playhouse, Directed by Len Matheo

"Cat on a Hot Tin Roof," Vintage Theatre, Directed by Bernie Cardell

Outstanding Production of a Musical

"Kinky Boots," Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, Directed by Rod A. Lansberry, Musical Direction by Christopher D. Littlefield

"Rattlesnake Kate," DCPA Theatre Company, Directed by Chris Coleman, Musical Direction by Angela Steiner

"The Drowsy Chaperone,” Performance now Theatre Company, Directed by Kelly Van Oosbree, Musical Direction by Eric Weinstein

"Rock of Ages," Theatre Aspen, Directed by Hunter Foster, Musical Direction by Lee Eric Alsford

"Once on This Island," Town Hall Arts Center, Directed by Betty Hart, Musical Direction by Lee Ann Scherlong

Outstanding Direction of a Play

James Bruenger-Arreguin, “Guadalupe in the Guest Room,” Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College

Bernie Cardell, "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof," Vintage Theatre

Gregg T. Daniel, “In the Upper Room,” DCPA Theatre Company

Jamil Jude, “Choir Boy,” DCPA Theatre Company

Len Matheo, “The Crucible,” Miners Alley Playhouse

Outstanding Direction of a Musical

Chris Coleman, “Rattlesnake Kate,” DCPA Theatre Company

Joel Ferrell, “The Other Josh Cohen,” DCPA Cabaret

Betty Hart, “Once on This Island,” Town Hall Arts Center

Rod A. Lansberry, “Kinky Boots,” Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities

Bob Wells, “Little Shop of Horrors,” Town Hall Arts Center

Outstanding Musical Direction

Donna Debreceni, “Little Shop of Horrors,” Town Hall Arts Center

Mark G. Meadows, “Choir Boy,” DCPA Theatre Company

Lee Ann Scherlong, “Once on This Island,” Town Hall Arts Center

Angela Steiner, “Rattlesnake Kate,” DCPA Theatre Company

Eric Weinstein, “The Drowsy Chaperone,” Performance Now Theatre Company

Outstanding Actor in a Play Tier 1

Darren Hayes, “Choir Boy,” DCPA Theatre Company

Sammie Joe Kinnett, “Witch,” Theatreworks Colorado Springs

Jon Hudson Odom, “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf,” DCPA Theatre Company

Jihad Milhelm, “The Crucible,” Miners Alley Playhouse

Colton Pratt, “Guadalupe in the Guest Room,” Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College

Outstanding Actor in a Play Tier 2

David Austin-Groen, “Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express,” OpenStage Theatre & Company

Shane Delavan, “Ada and the Engine,” Firehouse Theater Company

Jacob Dresch, “It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” Breckenridge Backstage Theatre

Sam Gilstrap, “Land of Milk and Honey,” The Catamounts

Damon Guerrasio, “Meteor Shower,” Benchmark Theatre

Outstanding Actress in a Play Tier 1

Anastasia Davidson, “The Crucible,” Miners Alley Playhouse

Lynnette R. Freeman, “By the Way, Meet Vera Stark,” Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College

Kelly McAndrew, “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf,” DCPA Theatre Company

Elise Santora, “Guadalupe in the Guest Room,” Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College

Kelly Uhlenhopp, "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof," Vintage Theatre

Outstanding Actress in a Play Tier 2

Amalia Adiv, “Ada and the Engine,” Firehouse Theater Company

Latifah Johnson, “Flyin’ West,” 5280 Artist Co-Op and Firehouse Theater Company

Lee Massaro, “Sisters In Law,” Theatre Or

Martha Harmon Pardee, "Ann," Cherry Creek Theatre

Edith Weiss, “You Will Get Sick,” Benchmark Theatre

Outstanding Actor in a Musical Tier 1

Brett Ambler, “The Other Josh Cohen,” DCPA Cabaret

JP Coletta, “Million Dollar Quartet,” Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities

David Kaverman, “Kinky Boots,” Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities

Nnamdi Nwankwo, “Once on This Island,” Town Hall Arts Center

Carter Edward Smith, “Little Shop of Horrors,” Town Hall Arts Center

Esteban Suero, “Rattlesnake Kate,” DCPA Theatre Company

Outstanding Actor in a Musical Tier 2

Brian Adams, “The Noteworthy Life of Howard Barnes” Forge Light Theatreworks

Bernie Cardell, “The Drowsy Chaperone,” Performance Now Theatre Company

Chase Conlin, “The Wizard of Oz,” Sasquatch Productions

Ben Hilzer, “The Wizard of Oz,” Sasquatch Productions

Jesse McFarland, “I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change,” Steel City Theatre Company

Outstanding Actress in a Musical Tier 1

Giuliana Augello, “Rock of Ages,” Theatre Aspen

Leana Rae Concepcion, “Rattlesnake Kate,” DCPA Theatre Company

Andrea Frierson, “Rattlesnake Kate,” DCPA Theatre Company

Valerie Igoe, “The Other Josh Cohen,” DCPA Cabaret

Alyse Alan Louise, “Rattlesnake Kate,” DCPA Theatre Company

Outstanding Actress in a Musical Tier 2

Abigail Kochevar, “Lizzie,” Forge Light Theatreworks

Carolyn Lohr, “1776,” Performance Now Theatre Company

Emma Maxfield, “The Drowsy Chaperone,” Performance Now Theatre Company

Jennasea Pearce, “Lizzie,” Forge Light Theatreworks

Colby Reisinger, “Nunsense,” Performance Now Theatre Company

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Play Tier 1

Topher Embrey, “The Liar,” Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities

Matthew Hancock, “In the Upper Room,” DCPA Theatre Company

Rick Long, “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,” Vintage Theatre

Miguel Nuñez, “Choir Boy,” DCPA Theatre Company

Levy Lee Simon, “In the Upper Room,” DCPA Theatre Company

Peter Van Wagner, “Choir Boy,” DCPA Theatre Company

Kyle Ward, “Choir Boy,” DCPA Theatre Company

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Play Tier 2

Brian Colonna, <3 Richard,” Buntport Theater

Erik Edborg, “<3 Richard,” Buntport Theater

Akolotu Moeloa, “Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express,” OpenStage Theatre & Company

Seth Palmer Harris, “It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” Breckenridge Backstage Theatre

Matt Radcliffe, “Life Sucks,” Springs Ensemble Theatre

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Play Tier 1

Yvette Monique Clark, “In the Upper Room,” DCPA Theatre Company

Kristina Fountaine, “The Liar,” Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities

Lilli Hokama, “Guadalupe in the Guest Room,” Colorado Springs Fine ArtsCenter at Colorado College

Rebecca Myers, “By the Way, Meet Vera Stark,” Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College

Chavez Ravine, “In the Upper Room,” DCPA Theatre Company

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Play Tier 2

Shannon Altner, “Our American Cousin: a nation divided,” Benchmark Theatre

Jessica Emerling Crow, “Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express,” OpenStage Theatre & Company

Lauren Dennis, “It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” Breckenridge Backstage Theatre

Melissa Hoffman, “Life Sucks,” Springs Ensemble Theatre

Erin Rollman, "<3 Richard,” Buntport Theater

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical Tier 1

Matthew Bryan Feld, “Rattlesnake Kate,” DCPA Theatre Company

Isaac Huerta, “Rattlesnake Kate,” DCPA Theatre Company

Ben Liebert, “Chicago,” Theatre Aspen

Charlie Schmidt, “Little Shop of Horrors,” Town Hall Arts Center

Aaron Vega, “The Other Josh Cohen,” DCPA Cabaret

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical Tier 2

Austin Lazek, “Jest a Second!,” Cherry Creek Theatre

Wes Munsil, “1776,” Performance Now Theatre Company

Jeffrey Parker, “The Drowsy Chaperone,” Performance Now Theatre Company

Jeffrey Parker, “Tenderly, The Rosemary Clooney Musical,” Cherry Creek Theatre

Andy Sievers, “The Drowsy Chaperone,” Performance Now Theatre Company

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical Tier 1

Jada Simone Clark, “Rattlesnake Kate,” DCPA Theatre Company

Jennifer DeDominici, “Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella,” The Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College

Neyla Pekarek, “Rattlesnake Kate,” DCPA Theatre Company

Reagan Rees, “Rock of Ages,” Theatre Aspen

Megan Van De Hey, “Elf – The Musical,” Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical Tier 2

Nancy Begley, “The Drowsy Chaperone,” Performance Now Theatre Company

Lindsey Kinney, ““The Noteworthy Life of Howard Barnes” Forge Light Theatreworks

Lindsey Kinney, “The Wizard of Oz,” Sasquatch Productions

Colby Reisinger, “1776,” Performance Now Theatre Company

Rachel Turner, “Jest a Second!,” Cherry Creek Theatre

Outstanding Ensemble Performance

"Kinky Boots," Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities

"The Liar," Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities

"Guadalupe in the Guest Room," Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College

"Choir Boy," DCPA Theatre Company

“In the Upper Room,” DCPA Theatre Company

Outstanding Choreography

Kitty Skillman Hilsabeck, “Elf – The Musical,” Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities

Kitty Skillman Hilsabeck, “Kinky Boots,” Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities

Dominique Kelley, “Rattlesnake Kate,” DCPA Theatre Company

Abbey O’Brien, “Rock of Ages,” Theatre Aspen

Christopher Page-Sanders, “Once on This Island,” Town Hall Arts Center

Outstanding New Play or Musical

“You Will Get Sick,” by Noah Diaz, Directed by Christy Montour-Larson, Benchmark Theatre

<3 Richard,” Directed by ensemble, Buntport Theater

“Fourteen Funerals,” by Eric Pfeffinger, Directed by Rebecca Remaly, Butterfly Effect Theatre of Colorado

“In the Upper Room,” by Beaufield Berry, Directed by Gregg T. Daniel, DCPA Theatre Company

"Rattlesnake Kate," by Neyla Pekarek and Karen Hartman, Directed by Chris Coleman, DCPA Theatre Company

Outstanding Costume Design Tier 1

Trevor Bowen, “Choir Boy,” DCPA Theatre Company

Angela Calin, “In the Upper Room,” DCPA Theatre Company

Kevin Copenhagen, “The Liar,” Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities

Meghan Anderson Doyle, “The Other Josh Cohen,” DCPA Cabaret

Azalea Fairley, “By the Way, Meet Vera Stark,” Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College

Nicole Watts, “Kinky Boots,” Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities

Outstanding Costume Design Tier 2

Rachel Finley, “Ada and the Engine,” Firehouse Theater Company

Rachel Finley, “Sisters In Law,” Theatre Or

Nikki Harrison, “The Drowsy Chaperone,” Performance Now Theatre Company

Jessie Page, “The Wizard of Oz,” Sasquatch Productions

Rebecca Spafford, “Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express,” OpenStage Theatre & Company

Outstanding Lighting Design Tier 1

Elizabeth Harper, “Rattlesnake Kate,” DCPA Theatre Company

Charles R. MacLeod, “In the Upper Room,” DCPA Theatre Company

Charles R. MacLeod, “The Other Josh Cohen,” DCPA Cabaret

Nita Mendoza, “Guadalupe in the Guest Room,” Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College

Jeanette Yew, “Choir Boy,” DCPA Theatre Company

Outstanding Lighting Design Tier 2

Seth Allison, “The Wizard of Oz,” Sasquatch Productions

Riley Goosen, “It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” Breckenridge Backstage Theatre

Brett Maughan, “The Drowsy Chaperone,” Performance Now Theatre Company

Grant Putney, “Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express,” OpenStage Theatre & Company

Steve Tangedal, “Sisters In Law,” Theatre Or

Outstanding Scenic Design Tier 1

Tony Cisek, “Choir Boy,” DCPA Theatre Company

Efren Delgadillo Jr., “In the Upper Room,” DCPA Theatre Company

Tanya Orellana, “Guadalupe in the Guest Room,” Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College

Lisa Orzolek, “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf,” DCPA Theatre Company

Klara Zieglerova, “Rattlesnake Kate,” DCPA Theatre Company

Outstanding Scenic Design Tier 2

Andrew Bates, “The Drowsy Chaperone,” Performance Now Theatre Company

James Brookman, “Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express,” OpenStage Theatre & Company

Ensemble, <3 Richard,” Buntport Theater DCPA Theatre Company

Kelsey Colwell, “It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” Breckenridge Backstage Theatre

Jay Louden and Jeffrey Jesmer, “Ada and the Engine,” Firehouse Theater Company

Outstanding Sound Design Tier 1

Jason Ducat, “The Liar,” Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities

Jeff Gardner, “In the Upper Room,” DCPA Theatre Company

Gary Grundei, “The Crucible,” Miners Alley Playhouse

Jonathan Taylor, “By the Way, Meet Vera Stark,” Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College

Ken Travis, “Rattlesnake Kate,” DCPA Theatre Company

Outstanding Sound Design Tier 2

Jason Ducat, “You Will Get Sick,” Benchmark Theatre

Riley Goosen, “It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” Breckenridge Backstage Theatre

Tanner Kelly, “The Wizard of Oz,” Sasquatch Productions

Rick Reid and Max Silverman, “Sisters In Law,” Theatre Or

Max Silverman, “Steel Magnolias,” Cherry Creek Theatre

Outstanding Youth Performer