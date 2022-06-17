Kell House prepares for 37th 4th of July celebration

The historic Kell House will be the site, for the 37th time, for the Kell House 4th of July Celebration & Most Patriotic Parade. The celebration will take place the morning of Monday, July 4.

Site director Nadine McKown said there will be a variety of activities for participants to enjoy, starting with a one-mile run.

“One of the things that we added last year, or actually the MSU Track Club added was the Firecracker Mile. That actually starts at 7 a.m. this year. So if you’re an early riser and want to get a mile in, that will start right up here on 9th Street right next to the Kell House, and they run down the hill as fast as they can for that one mile,” McKown said.

The Firecracker Mile will end with plenty of time for participants to make the main event: the Most Patriotic Parade. Registration for the parade opens at 8:15 a.m. July 4. It is free to enter and includes prizes for the children’s age groups for most patriotic entries.

“We have lots of varied entries usually. We usually have the antique firetrucks that I know will be there this year. We might have some rodeo queens if we’re lucky. Antique cars, children on bicycles, kids on four-wheelers. Motorcycles generally bring up the rear. We have a lot of different stuff in the parade, and it’s usually a lot of fun to watch,” McKown said.

McKown added that although the Kell House is currently undergoing restorations, several other activities are scheduled on the Kell House grounds until noon.

“Normally this all happens on the porch; if the porch is completed by then, [the events] will be, if not [the events] will just be right in front of the Kell House. Either way, all of the stuff will happen up here on the grounds,” McKown said.

Festivities will take place all morning after the parade. While the event is free to attend, some activities have a small fee for tickets. McKown said in addition to the events, there will be refreshments on hand, with the Kona Ice truck scheduled to be there.

“So we’ll have a short program, we’ll present the [parade contest] winners with the ribbons. We’ll have the Pledge of Allegiance and the National Anthem, a couple of speeches maybe. And after that we’ll just have carnival-type games on the grounds,” McKown said.

Planning for the event has been underway for weeks with the end goal of making a family-friendly event for Wichita Falls-area residents.

“It’s a good, fun old-fashioned Fourth of July. We invite everyone to come out, have some fun with us and enjoy the day,” McKown said.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Kell House prepares for 37th 4th of July celebration